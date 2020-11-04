NHL News: Ottawa Senators, Salary Arbitration, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and the Winnipeg Jets

Senators avoid arbitration with Jaros

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenseman Christian Jaros to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

Jaros and the Senators had an arbitration hearing date of November 7th.

Cap Friendly: Remaining salary arbitration dates.

Ryan Strome – New York Rangers – Nov. 5

Brendan Lemieux – New York Rangers – Nov. 6

Ryan Pulock – New York Islanders – Nov. 6

MacKenzie Weegar – Florida Panthers – Nov. 8

Red Wings re-sign Mantha

Pierre LeBrun: The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed Anthony Mantha for a four-year deal at a $5.7 million salary cap.

2020-21: $4.5 million

2021-22: $5.3 million

2022-23: $6.5 million

2023-24: $6.5 million

Stars may prefer to avoid LTIR

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: It’s still not known if Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns will be able to play next season. If he can’t play again, he can be added to the LTIR and would give them access to an extra $2.35 million.

If he’s LTIR’d, the Stars are more likely to bank the cap space during the season and use it at the trade deadline.

If the Stars use LTIR, any performance bonuses paid out after the season will count against their 2021-22 cap. Ideally, the Stars wouldn’t have to use it, but they are already close to the cap and injuries could force their hand.

Seguin and Bishop out five months

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had surgery on Monday for right hip arthroscopy and labral repair.

Back on October 21st goaltender Ben Bishop had right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Both Seguin and Bishop are expected to be out for five months. The timeframe for Bishop is a little unexpected as they were expecting Bishop to be ready for January 1st.

Scheifele back on the ice and training for next season

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele said that he is recovered from the injury he suffered in their qualifying series and has started his offseason training.

“I’m 100 percent, no question,” Scheifele told NHL.com Tuesday. “Skating every day. I don’t know anyone who skates more than I do. I love being on the ice. That’s my No. 1 thing. I get on the ice as much as I can.”

Scheifele didn’t require surgery. He was off the ice and not training for about a month after the August 11th injury.