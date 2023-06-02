NHL News: Pittsburgh Penguins, Patrick Kane, and the Dallas Stars

Kyle Dubas is named the Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations

Mark Masters: Dubas after joining the Penguins organization: “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership & Penguins staff … have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation”

“The rich history of winning & the competitiveness of the coaching staff & players were evident in each conversation I had about this position … Our family has been made to feel extremely comfortable throughout this process & we are excited to now call Pittsburgh home”

Josh Yohe: “Dubas now has the kind of power that he never had in Toronto. I’m presuming he will hire a GM to work under him, someone who likely shares his vision. The Penguins need serious change. This is a very big step and a good day for the organization.”

Bruce Garrioch: “All that was holding up the deal with the Penguins was the fact Kyle Dubas wanted autonomy over hockey ops. He got it. Didn’t want another Toronto situation.”

Patrick Kane has hip surgery

Elliotte Friedman: Patrick Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson, said that Kane had hip resurfacing surgery yesterday and recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Kane “wants to play for a long time” and his doctors are optimistic he can.

Tom Gulitti: “Same procedure that Nicklas Backstrom had last summer (different doctor). I believe Carl Hagelin had his hip resurfacing done by Dr. Su, though.

Dr. Su also did hip resurfacing on Ed Jovanovski, who was first to return to play in NHL following that procedure.”

The Dallas Stars won’t be signing Ben Brinkman

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars are not expected to sign their 2019 sixth-round pick, Ben Brinkman. They didn’t have to technically make a decision until August 15th.