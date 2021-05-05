NHL News: Player Signings, COVID Protocol, and the Rangers Statement

Player signings

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a one-year deal that kicks in next season. He’ll have an $842,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $82,500 for games played.

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 25-year old goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to a one-year deal for this season.

2020-21: $700,000 in the NHL and $55,000 in the minors.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed defenseman Steven Santini to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The Blues signed Santini this past offseason. He’s played in one NHL game for Blues, and five in the AHL this season.

Two added to the NHL COVID list

Elliotte Friedman: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been added to the NHL COVID protocol related absence list.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Devan Dubnyk has tested positive for COVID and will be out for at least two weeks. Coach Jared Bednar said that he’ll be quarantining in San Jose and then drive back to Denver.

TSN: NHL COVID protocol related absence list.

Calgary Flames – Josh Leivo

Colorado Avalanche – Devan Dubnyk

Detroit Red Wings – Evgeny Svechnikov

Washington Capitals – Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Rangers strong statement on NHL’s department of player safety

New York Rangers: Statement from the team on Tom Wilson not being suspended.

“The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden. Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their department of player safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.”

Andrew Gross:”Here’s the other issue: Beyond Tom Wilson now not bearing any accountability for his on-ice actions other than a minor slap on the wrist, there’s no accountability on NHL’s part for its decision. No explanation issued for the fine other than just announcing the fine.”