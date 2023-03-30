NHL News: Rangers, Canucks, Bruins, Predators, Blackhawks, Sharks, and the Hurricanes

The Rangers sign Filip Chytil

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed forward Filip Chytil to a four-year contract extension with a $4,437,500 salary cap hit.

2023-24: $3.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2024-25: $4.625 million salary

2025-26: $4.875 million salary

2026-27: $3.75 million salary

The New York Rangers have re-signed Filip Chytil to a four-year deal with an AAV of $4.4375M. Wow, that’s a huge steal for the Rangers! Chytil is playing at 2nd line level this year already and we believe he’ll improve yet in next years. Great job by Drury! pic.twitter.com/yDzmJBTNKp — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 29, 2023

The Canucks sign Akito Hirose

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed college free agent defenseman Akito Hirose to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: He’ll carry a $2.027 million salary cap hit with a $855,000 salary and $95,000 signing bonus.

The Predators sign Jake Livingstone

Cap Friendly: The Nashville Predators signed defenseman Jake Livingstone to a one-year, entry-level contract that kicks in this season. He’ll have a $2,001,667 salary cap hit and a $2.31 million AAV.

He’ll get an $830,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $25,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

Since it’s a one-year deal that is signed in-season and has a signing bonus, it has an increased salary cap hit. He’ll be an RFA this offseason.

The Bruins sign Trevor Kuntar

Matt Porter: The Boston Bruins signed Trevor Kuntar to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Blackhawks sign Brett Seney

Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Brett Seney to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

He’ll get $775,000 next season in the NHL.

The Sharks signed Nicolai Knyzhov

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Nicolai Knyzhov to a two-year contract extension.

2023-24: $1.1 million

2024-25: $1.4 million

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Mike Grier on the Knyzhov signing: “We’re excited to keep Nikolai w/our group for at least the next 2 years. He worked hard to rejoin the team this season and we look forward to watching his game continue to grow.”

The Avalanche sign Jason Polin

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed free agent forward Jason Polin on a one-year, entry-level contract that kicks in next season.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Hurricanes re-assign Pyotr Kochetkov

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes re-assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to Chicago of the AHL.