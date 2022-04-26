NHL News: Red Wings Sign Two, Lomberg Suspended and Bill Masterton Trophy Nominees

The Red Wings sign two
Detroit Red Wings: The Wings have signed 2021 first-round draft pick, defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract kicks in next season.
Puck Pedia: Edvinsson gets a max entry-level contract. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and a $1.775 million AAV.
2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.
2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.
2023-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.
Puck Pedia: The Red Wings have signed 29-year old forward Turner Elson to a one-year contract. The one-way deal is for $750,000 and is for this year. Elson is expected to play in their final games this season
Cap Friendly: “We don’t often see a contract signed this late in the season like Turner Elson’s with the #LGRW His contract will be registered : 4 days remaining in the 200 day season. His daily earnings are $3750, so he will earn $15,000 over the 4 days!”
Lomberg suspended
NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers Ryan Lomberg was suspended for one game for receiving an Instigating penalty in the last five minutes of the game. Coach Andrew Brunette was also fined $10,000.
Bill Masterton Trophy nominees
The PHWA: The Bill Masterton Trophy nominees for each team were announced. The winner will be announced between the 3rd and 4th game of the Stanley Cup Final.
Anaheim Ducks — Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes — Andrew Ladd
Boston Bruins — Jake DeBrusk
Buffalo Sabres — Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames — Chris Tanev
Carolina Hurricanes — Antti Raanta
Chicago Blackhawks — Dylan Strome
Colorado Avalanche — Jack Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets — Justin Danforth
Dallas Stars – Tyler Seguin
Detroit Red Wings — Marc Staal
Edmonton Oilers — Kris Russell
Florida Panthers — Anthony Duclair
Los Angeles Kings — Blake Lizotte
Minnesota Wild — Jared Spurgeon
Montreal Canadiens — Carey Price
Nashville Predators — Mark Borowiecki
New Jersey Devils — Nico Hischier
New York Islanders — Zdeno Chara
New York Rangers — Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators — Anton Forsberg
Philadelphia Flyers — Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins — Brian Boyle
St. Louis Blues — Vladimir Tarasenko
San Jose Sharks — Brent Burns
Seattle Kraken — Jaden Schwartz
Tampa Bay Lightning — Alex Killorn
Toronto Maple Leafs — Ondrej Kase
Vancouver Canucks — Luke Schenn
Vegas Gold Knights — Jack Eichel
Winnipeg Jets — Josh Morrissey
Washington Capitals — Nicklas Backstrom