NHL News: Red Wings Sign Two, Lomberg Suspended and Bill Masterton Trophy Nominees

The Red Wings sign two

Detroit Red Wings: The Wings have signed 2021 first-round draft pick, defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract kicks in next season.

Puck Pedia: Edvinsson gets a max entry-level contract. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and a $1.775 million AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Red Wings have signed 29-year old forward Turner Elson to a one-year contract. The one-way deal is for $750,000 and is for this year. Elson is expected to play in their final games this season

Cap Friendly: “We don’t often see a contract signed this late in the season like Turner Elson’s with the #LGRW His contract will be registered : 4 days remaining in the 200 day season. His daily earnings are $3750, so he will earn $15,000 over the 4 days!”

Lomberg suspended

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers Ryan Lomberg was suspended for one game for receiving an Instigating penalty in the last five minutes of the game. Coach Andrew Brunette was also fined $10,000.

Bill Masterton Trophy nominees

The PHWA: The Bill Masterton Trophy nominees for each team were announced. The winner will be announced between the 3rd and 4th game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Anaheim Ducks — Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes — Andrew Ladd

Boston Bruins — Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo Sabres — Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames — Chris Tanev

Carolina Hurricanes — Antti Raanta

Chicago Blackhawks — Dylan Strome

Colorado Avalanche — Jack Johnson

Columbus Blue Jackets — Justin Danforth

Dallas Stars – Tyler Seguin

Detroit Red Wings — Marc Staal

Edmonton Oilers — Kris Russell

Florida Panthers — Anthony Duclair

Los Angeles Kings — Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild — Jared Spurgeon

Montreal Canadiens — Carey Price

Nashville Predators — Mark Borowiecki

New Jersey Devils — Nico Hischier

New York Islanders — Zdeno Chara

New York Rangers — Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators — Anton Forsberg

Philadelphia Flyers — Kevin Hayes

Pittsburgh Penguins — Brian Boyle

St. Louis Blues — Vladimir Tarasenko

San Jose Sharks — Brent Burns

Seattle Kraken — Jaden Schwartz

Tampa Bay Lightning — Alex Killorn

Toronto Maple Leafs — Ondrej Kase

Vancouver Canucks — Luke Schenn

Vegas Gold Knights — Jack Eichel

Winnipeg Jets — Josh Morrissey

Washington Capitals — Nicklas Backstrom