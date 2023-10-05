NHL News: Salary Cap, Waivers, and Injury Updates

Preliminary NHL salary cap numbers for next year
Elliotte Friedman: Gary Bettman said from the NHL Board of Governors meetings that the “very preliminary” salary cap estimates for next year are between $87 and $88 million. Bettman stresses that the numbers are very preliminary.
Frank Seravalli: Bettman said that players still owe the owners about $50 million in escrow debt and that it will be paid off this season.
On waivers
Chris Johnston: Players put on waivers yesterday include:
Winnipeg Jets – Jeffrey Truchon-Viel
The Sharks sign Quentin Musty
San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have signed 2023 first-round, 26th overall, forward Quentin Musty to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Injury Updates
Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Matt Savoie is working his way back from a shoulder still hasn’t practiced with the team during training camp.
Lance Lysowski: Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson had been wanting to play through something he “aggravated” but coach Don Ganato decided to rest him.
Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier had successful shoulder surgery and there is no timeline for his return.
Coach Ryan Huska said that Kevin Rooney‘s injury is “not short-term.”
Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and coach Jared Bednar isn’t concerned about him missing their season opener.
Forwards Ben Meyers and Jason Polin are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.
Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that he expects forward Ryan McLeod and defenseman Mattias Ekholm to be ready for the start of the season.
Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris didn’t practice yesterday.
- TSN 1200: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris had a little bit of a setback but they’re hopeful he can play on Saturday.
- Shawn Simpson: “Norris missed 16 games to end the 21/22 season because of a scare on his surgically repaired shoulder. The Sens turned around that summer and gave him an 8 year 63.6 million dollar deal. He played 8 games last year, then needed surgery and has now missed all of camp.”
- Shawn Simpson: “Norris really needs to play the final two games of the preseason. Get his timing down, get some reps with whoever is going to form the second line. Feel and absorb some contact. Get comfortable on face-offs. The Sens were a one line team last year, and his return is pivotal.”
Mark Master: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is still not practicing. He tweaked something a week ago during a preseason game.
- David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe thinks that Klingberg will be practicing with the team today.
John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that they’ll know the status forward Nikolaj Ehlers (neck spasms) this morning for tonight’s preseason finale against the Senators.
John Lu: Jets defensemen Nate Schmidt and Declan Chisholm, who had been dealing with lower-body injuries, both practiced in regular jerseys.