NHL News: Salary Cap, Waivers, and Injury Updates

The Sharks sign Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have signed 2023 first-round, 26th overall, forward Quentin Musty to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Matt Savoie is working his way back from a shoulder still hasn’t practiced with the team during training camp.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson had been wanting to play through something he “aggravated” but coach Don Ganato decided to rest him.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier had successful shoulder surgery and there is no timeline for his return.

Coach Ryan Huska said that Kevin Rooney‘s injury is “not short-term.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and coach Jared Bednar isn’t concerned about him missing their season opener.

Forwards Ben Meyers and Jason Polin are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that he expects forward Ryan McLeod and defenseman Mattias Ekholm to be ready for the start of the season.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris didn’t practice yesterday.

TSN 1200 : Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris had a little bit of a setback but they’re hopeful he can play on Saturday.

TSN 1200: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Norris had a little bit of a setback but they're hopeful he can play on Saturday.

: “Norris missed 16 games to end the 21/22 season because of a scare on his surgically repaired shoulder. The Sens turned around that summer and gave him an 8 year 63.6 million dollar deal. He played 8 games last year, then needed surgery and has now missed all of camp.” Shawn Simpson: “Norris really needs to play the final two games of the preseason. Get his timing down, get some reps with whoever is going to form the second line. Feel and absorb some contact. Get comfortable on face-offs. The Sens were a one line team last year, and his return is pivotal.”

Mark Master: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is still not practicing. He tweaked something a week ago during a preseason game.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe thinks that Klingberg will be practicing with the team today.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that they’ll know the status forward Nikolaj Ehlers (neck spasms) this morning for tonight’s preseason finale against the Senators.

John Lu: Jets defensemen Nate Schmidt and Declan Chisholm, who had been dealing with lower-body injuries, both practiced in regular jerseys.