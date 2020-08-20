NHL News: Scores, Today’s Games, Capitals, Stars, and Niskanen Under Review

Yesterday’s Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 5 (OT) – Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (Lightning win series 4-1)

Boston Bruins 2 – Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Bruins win series 4-1)

Colorado Avalanche 7 – Arizona Coyotes 1 (Avalanche win series 4-1)

Montreal Canadiens 5 – Philadelphia Flyers (series 3-2 Flyers)

Vancouver Canucks 4 – St. Louis Blues 3 (series 3-2 Canucks)

Today’s Games

New York Islanders – Washington Capitals 8:00 PM ET (series 3-1 Islanders)

Dallas Stars – Calgary Flames 10:30 PM ET (series 3-2 Stars)

Capitals sign a depth goaltender

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed goaltender Zach Fucale to a one-year, two-way contract.

Stars sign a free agent defenseman

Cap Friendly: The Dallas Stars have signed free agent defenseman Ryan Shea to a two-year entry-level contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1,562,500 AAV.

2020-21: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $425,000 in performance bonuses.

2021-22: $832,500, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in performance bonuses.

NHL department of player safety to review Niskanen’s cross-check

Sportsnet: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen will have his cross-check on Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher reviewed by the NHL department of player safety.

Niskanen didn’t receive a penalty on the play. Renaud Lavoie reported that Gallagher lost at least one tooth and fractured his jaw.