NHL News: Sharks, Blues, Maple Leafs, Rangers, and Hurricanes

The Sharks hire Ryan Warsofsky

Elliotte Friedman: The San Jose Sharks are hiring Ryan Warsofsky as their next head coach.

Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area: Sharks GM Mike Grier in a statement after naming Warsofsky as their new head coach.

“We’re very excited to announce Ryan as the 11th head coach of the San Jose Sharks. His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself. Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization.”

Alexander Steen to be the St. Louis Blues GM after two more seasons

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues signed Alexander Steen to a five-year contract. For two years he’ll be a special assistant to Doug Armstrong with the plan to take over as GM after the two years.

Armstrong received a three-year extension that kicks in, in two years. He’ll remain as their president of hockey operations when Steen takes over as GM.

The Maple Leafs and their AGM part ways

Pierre LeBrun: It was a mutual parting of ways between the Toronto Maple Leafs and assistant GM Laurence Gilman. His contract was expiring at the end of June.

The Rangers re-sign Kaapo Kakko

Frank Seravalli: The New York Rangers re-signed forward Kaapo Kakko to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. His qualifying offer would have been the same amount.

Puck Pedia: The Rangers have $10.5 million in projected salary cap space with 17 players under contract.

Kakko's microstat card tells a lot of the story here. In the 2021-22 playoffs and 2022-23 season, his passing looked like it took a step forward but that evaporated this year, making him a one-dimensional offensive player. #NYR

The Hurricanes re-sign Jalen Chatfield

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a three-year contract with a $3 million cap hit.

2024-25: $1 million salary, $2.75 million signing bonus, and a no-move clause.

2025-26: $1 million salary, $2 million signing bonus, and a NMC.

2026-27: $775,000 salary, $1.475 million signing bonus, and a 15-team no-trade clause.

Cory Lavalette: “Assuming Skjei and Pesce move on and Orlov and Chatfield become the second pairing, Carolina has its top-four D signed for $21.33M. If the plan is to give Morrow every opportunity to be the 6th D, I imagine the Hurricanes will shop for a veteran LHD to play alongside him.”