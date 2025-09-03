NHL News

NHL News: Some Immediate CBA Changes, Sonny Milano, Dennis Hildeby, and Daniil Prokhorov

There are some CBA changes that will go into effect immediately, with a few more kicking in on March 1st. Sonny Milano feels ready for camp.
Some CBA changes are effective immediately

Puck Pedia: Some parts of the new CBA will go into effect immediately, some on March 1st, and more on September 16th, 2026.

Immediate Implementation and effective for the 2025-26 season

  • New Playoff Salary Cap
  • Limits/changes to LTIR, reducing the benefits a team receives in LTIR
  • No Deferred Compensation (effective Oct 7, 2025)
  • Restriction on Paper Loans
  • Restriction on a second retention on a traded contract
  • AHL Loans for 19-year-old players not yet in effect, but an effort is being made to negotiate this with the CHL for the 25-26 season
  • Four Recall rule

Implementation Prior to the 2026-27 season

  • Drafted Players Rights Retentions for 2026 draft
  • Minor League Compensation Limits (March 1)
  • NHL Min Salary increases (effective March 1)
  • ELC Contract Limits (effective March 1)
  • Mandatory Neck Protection July 1
  • Entry Level eligibility for European Players (March 1)

Sonny Milano appears good to start training camp

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano suffered an upper-body injury last November 6th and missed the remainder of the season. He’s been skating for a while, and GM Chris Patrick said that he is planning on being a full participant in training camp.

The Toronto Maple Leafs extend Dennis Hildeby

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension with a $841,667 salary cap hit. For the next two seasons, it’s a two-way deal, then it’s a one-way in 2027-28.

Puck Pedia: Hildeby will be an RFA with arbitration rights after the contract and is owed a $945,000 qualifying offer.

2025-26: $775,000 NHL salary, and $350,000 in the minors
2026-27: $850,000 NHL salary, and $450,000 in the minors
2027-28: $900,000

The New York Islanders sign Daniil Prokhorov

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders signed 2025 second-round pick Daniil Prokhorov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Prokhorov will carry a $915,000 cap hit and an AAV of $975,000.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, a $97,500 signing bonus, $102,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors
2026-27: $800,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $77,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors
2027-28: $877,500 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and $85,000 in the minors

