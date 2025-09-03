NHL News: Some Immediate CBA Changes, Sonny Milano, Dennis Hildeby, and Daniil Prokhorov

Some CBA changes are effective immediately

Puck Pedia: Some parts of the new CBA will go into effect immediately, some on March 1st, and more on September 16th, 2026.

Immediate Implementation and effective for the 2025-26 season

New Playoff Salary Cap

Limits/changes to LTIR, reducing the benefits a team receives in LTIR

No Deferred Compensation (effective Oct 7, 2025)

Restriction on Paper Loans

Restriction on a second retention on a traded contract

AHL Loans for 19-year-old players not yet in effect, but an effort is being made to negotiate this with the CHL for the 25-26 season

Four Recall rule

Implementation Prior to the 2026-27 season

Drafted Players Rights Retentions for 2026 draft

Minor League Compensation Limits (March 1)

NHL Min Salary increases (effective March 1)

ELC Contract Limits (effective March 1)

Mandatory Neck Protection July 1

Entry Level eligibility for European Players (March 1)

Sonny Milano appears good to start training camp

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano suffered an upper-body injury last November 6th and missed the remainder of the season. He’s been skating for a while, and GM Chris Patrick said that he is planning on being a full participant in training camp.

The Toronto Maple Leafs extend Dennis Hildeby

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension with a $841,667 salary cap hit. For the next two seasons, it’s a two-way deal, then it’s a one-way in 2027-28.

Puck Pedia: Hildeby will be an RFA with arbitration rights after the contract and is owed a $945,000 qualifying offer.

2025-26: $775,000 NHL salary, and $350,000 in the minors

2026-27: $850,000 NHL salary, and $450,000 in the minors

2027-28: $900,000

The New York Islanders sign Daniil Prokhorov

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders signed 2025 second-round pick Daniil Prokhorov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Prokhorov will carry a $915,000 cap hit and an AAV of $975,000.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, a $97,500 signing bonus, $102,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors

2026-27: $800,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $77,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors

2027-28: $877,500 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and $85,000 in the minors

