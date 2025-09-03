NHL News: Some Immediate CBA Changes, Sonny Milano, Dennis Hildeby, and Daniil Prokhorov

Some CBA changes are effective immediately
Puck Pedia: Some parts of the new CBA will go into effect immediately, some on March 1st, and more on September 16th, 2026.
Immediate Implementation and effective for the 2025-26 season
- New Playoff Salary Cap
- Limits/changes to LTIR, reducing the benefits a team receives in LTIR
- No Deferred Compensation (effective Oct 7, 2025)
- Restriction on Paper Loans
- Restriction on a second retention on a traded contract
- AHL Loans for 19-year-old players not yet in effect, but an effort is being made to negotiate this with the CHL for the 25-26 season
- Four Recall rule
Implementation Prior to the 2026-27 season
- Drafted Players Rights Retentions for 2026 draft
- Minor League Compensation Limits (March 1)
- NHL Min Salary increases (effective March 1)
- ELC Contract Limits (effective March 1)
- Mandatory Neck Protection July 1
- Entry Level eligibility for European Players (March 1)
Sonny Milano appears good to start training camp
Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano suffered an upper-body injury last November 6th and missed the remainder of the season. He’s been skating for a while, and GM Chris Patrick said that he is planning on being a full participant in training camp.
The Toronto Maple Leafs extend Dennis Hildeby
Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension with a $841,667 salary cap hit. For the next two seasons, it’s a two-way deal, then it’s a one-way in 2027-28.
Puck Pedia: Hildeby will be an RFA with arbitration rights after the contract and is owed a $945,000 qualifying offer.
2025-26: $775,000 NHL salary, and $350,000 in the minors
2026-27: $850,000 NHL salary, and $450,000 in the minors
2027-28: $900,000
The New York Islanders sign Daniil Prokhorov
Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders signed 2025 second-round pick Daniil Prokhorov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Puck Pedia: Prokhorov will carry a $915,000 cap hit and an AAV of $975,000.
2025-26: $775,000 salary, a $97,500 signing bonus, $102,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors
2026-27: $800,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, $77,500 GP Bonus, and $85,000 in the minors
2027-28: $877,500 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and $85,000 in the minors
