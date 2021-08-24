NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Jimmy Hayes

Blues sign their 2021 first-round pick

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues have signed 2021 first-round pick Zac Bolduc to a three-year entry-level contract. He was selected 17th overall.

Canucks and Flames requiring fan and employee vaccination

Vancouver Canucks: Complete details will be announced soon but all fans, employees and event staff will be required to be vaccinated to attended Canucks home games.

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community has always been a top priority and we welcome today’s announcement by Premier Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events.”

Calgary Flames: The Calgary Flames are requiring all fans, event staff and employees to be fully vaccinated to attend home games.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely. We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.”

Jimmy Hayes passes The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021