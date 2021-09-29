NHL News: Stars, Golden Knights, Wilde, Blackwood and Matthews

Stars sign their 2021 first- and second-round picks

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed 2021 first-round pick, 23rd overall, forward Wyatt Johnston to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.03 million AAV.

Yr 1/2: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $318,750 in potential “A” performance bonuses, $80,000 in the minors.

Cap Friendly: The Dallas Stars have signed 2021 second-round pick, 47th overall, defenseman Logan Stankoven to a three-year entry-level contract.

2021-22: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $82,500 performance bonus.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $82,500 performance bonus.

2023-24: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $32,500 performance bonus.

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Shea Theodore is day-to-day, defenseman Brayden McNabb has a charley horse and could be out a little longer, and forward Mark Stone should be fine.

Bode Wilde headed to Sweden

New York Islanders: The Islanders have loaned defenseman Bode Wilde to Vasterviks IK in Sweden.

Mackenzie Blackwood not vaccinated

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood confirms that he is not COVID vaccinated.

Corey Masisak: Blackwood on the vaccine: “I have a couple health concerns, health reasons why I’m working through it a little slower. I have a couple boxes I want to check off and not just rush to do it.”

Amanda Stein: The Devils have not ruled Blackwood out for not being vaccinated.

Corey Masisak: Blackwood is still recovering from offseason heel surgery. His rehab is on track to “being good to go.”

Auston Matthews took part in shooting, stick-handling drills

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery but was on the ice yesterday. He took part in drills for half of the hour-long session. He did some shooting and stick-handling.