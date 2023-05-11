NHL News: Ted Lindsay finalists, Flames, Bruins, Lightning, Hurricanes, Stars, and Development Camp Invitees

Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Chris Johnston: The Ted Lindsay Award finalists that are voted by the NHLPA are Erik Karlsson (SJ), Connor McDavid (EDM) and David Pastrnak (BOS).

The Flames sign Topi Ronni

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames 2022 second-round pick Topi Ronni signed a one-year contract extension with Tappara for next season.

The Bruins sign Mason Lohrei

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins sign prospect Mason Lohrei to a two-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $925,000. He had signed an ATO with Providence and recorded an assist in five games.

Puck Pedia: Lohrei carries a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.05 million AAV.

Yr 1: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 2: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $250,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

The Lightning sign Matt Tomkins

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning sign goaltender Matt Tomkins to a two-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

The Blackhawks extend Arvid Soderblom

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension with a $962,500 salary cap hit.

NHL development camp invites

Mark Divver: (thread) NCAA free agents who will be going to NHL development camps this offseason.

Lynden Breen – Maine – Vancouver

Ben Steeves – Duluth – L.A. Kings

Chad Hillebrand – Western Michigan – Calgary

Aiden Dubinsky – Duluth – Calgary

Steven Holtz – D – Michigan – San Jose

Brehdan Engum – D – UMass Lowell – San Jose

Bradley Marek – C – Ferris State – San Jose

Cam Thiesing – RW – Ohio State – San Jose

Jack Horbach – RW – Wisconsin – San Jose

Luke Krys – D – Providence College/Brown – NY Rangers

Nick Poisson – F – Providence College – Columbus

Owen Fowler – LW – UMass Lowell – New Jersey

NHL Injuries

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen was on the ice yesterday. He broke his hand on April 19th. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said he’s “a long ways way” and is not returning during round two,

Saad Yousuf: There was no update on Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment‘s injury.