NHL News: Tempe votes ‘No’ for the Arizona Coyotes arena project

Arizona Coyotes: Statement from President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez after the ‘No’ votes last night.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history.

The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are truly grateful. We also wish to thank the countless volunteers who worked so hard to try and make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality and the Tempe City Council for their support as well.

While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

Here are the current voting results from Arizona, with the prospective Coyotes rink proposals being defeated pic.twitter.com/2edSmQxBzO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 17, 2023

NHL Public Relations: Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

Thoughts from the media

Craig Morgan: “I have received text messages from too many former Coyotes to count. All were devastated by this news tonight. I wish I had hopeful news for Coyotes fans who have stuck with this franchise through so many disappointments, but I have to wonder if the NHL’s patience has run out.”

Craig Morgan: “Gutierrez said that what is next for the Coyotes will be evaluated by the team and the NHL in the coming weeks. Gutierrez departed without taking questions. He was visibly shaken.”

Darren Dreger: “Many things to consider related to the @ArizonaCoyotes news. 1) Could Suns owner Mat Ishbia have interest in buying the Yotes and moving them downtown? This might be ideal. Although, the building would obviously need a hockey reno.”

: 2) Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith has publicly expressed interest in an NHL team. Could Salt Lake City become a relocation target? Relocation fees are significant. This would leave Houston/Atlanta as potential expansion areas down the road much larger expansion dollars. Options. Darren Dreger: “What is likely best for all, is the Coyotes and Suns partner on new building. The cost of renovating a building that has just been renovated may be too expensive.”

Andy Strickland: “Options the league is exploring for the Coyotes includes this coming season. Chance the #Yotes have already played their final game in the desert.”

Greg Wyshynski: “Having covered Gary Bettman for the last few decades, I believe two things:

1 – He will fight to keep the Coyotes in Arizona until there are zero options left for them in that market. And this might be zero hour.

2 – He’s already game-planned for tonight’s result happening”

Arpon Basu: “Not gonna lie, “what the options might be going forward” doesn’t sound like the NHL has a Plan B in Arizona.”

Rob Rossi: “Hockey in Arizona can work. At all levels. But I almost wonder if Coyotes going elsewhere and later expanding again into Arizona would make more sense for NHL. Let things cool for several years, and then open door for new owners to bring in expansion team Maybe?”