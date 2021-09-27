NHL News: Vatanen, Karlsson, Varlamov, Golden Knights, Canadiens and More

Vatanen heading to Switzerland

Chris Johnston: Defenseman Sami Vatanen has signed with Geneve-Servette in Switzerland.

Karlsson has an infection in his thumb

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Erik Karlsson has a minor infection in his thumb and it taking antibiotics. He could be ready for Tuesday’s game.

Varlamov still not skating

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is still not skating with an undisclosed injury.

Injured Golden Knights

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left last night’s game after taking a puck to the ear in the first period.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb both left last night’s game early.

Hoffman out four weeks

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Mike Hoffman will be out for four weeks after an offseason injury. His lower-body injury will likely keep him out of their season opener on October 13th.

Gallagher returns

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was back on the ice yesterday morning.

Caufield pull as a precaution

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Cole Caufield is listed as day-to-day after being pulled from warm-ups for precautionary reasons before yesterday’s intra-squad game.

Lundell still out

David Dwork: Florida Panthers prospect Anton Lundell was injured during their prospect tournament last week and hasn’t taken part of training camp yet.

McElhinney retires

TSN: Goaltender Curtis McElhinney announced his retirement from hockey in an Instagram post. McElhinney played for 13 seasons with eight teams, winning the Stanley Cup the past two years with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Neal on his PTO

Lou Korac: Forward James Neal on his PTO with the St. Louis Blues: “This team’s a really hard team to play against. … This is a team that wants to win and is on the verge of winning again. For me, I just wanted an opportunity to come in and show the work I’ve put in this summer and I’ve got lots of game left.”

Golden Knights sign Chayka

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 2021 2nd round pick (38th overall) Daniil Chayka to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $870,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, performan bonus for 82 GP, $80,000 minors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000K minors.