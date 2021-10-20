NHL News: Wheeler, MacKinnon, Waivers, Kane, and Buchnevich

Wheeler tests positive

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler has tested “symptomatic positive” for COVID-19.

All other Jets players tested negative yesterday.

Scott Billeck: (thread) Wheeler is not allowed to travel and will remain in isolation for at least 10 days in Minnesota, and have his symptoms improved for at least 24 hours.

Wheeler will also need to do some cardiac testing if he’s had one of the following symptoms:

• Persistent cough

• Feeling feverish, chills

• Muscle or body aches or fatigue (not exercise-related)

• Chest pain

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fever (temperature > 100.4° F or >38° C)

Cardiac testing that Wheeler would have to go though would include ECG, Echocardiogram, serum troponin and medical clearance by a cardiologist.

MacKinnon returns

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup after being on the COVID protocol list.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks put Nic Petan on waivers.

Couture, Vlasic and Boughner on Kane

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture when asked if he or anyone else has spoken to Evander Kane lately.

“I have not, and I’m not aware of any other player talking to him.”

Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that he hasn’t spoken to Kane lately.

Sheng Peng: Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on Kane: “He put himself in this situation. He has personal stuff to handle; on our side, we’ll concentrate on hockey.”

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Boughner when asked if Kane is welcome back to the Sharks.

“We got a while to deal with this. This is gonna be a decision that’s first made by management and ownership. After that, it trickles down. We haven’t even brought that up, I haven’t had any discussions with management or ownership.”

Statement from Evander Kane

NHL PA: A statement from Sharks forward Evander Kane.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols. I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

Buchnevich suspended

NHL Player Safety: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended for two games for head-butting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.

Chris Johnston: Buchnevich is a repeat offender and will forfeit $141,463.41 in salary.