NHL News: World Juniors, Filip Roos, Roman Josi, Patrice Bergeron, Auston Matthews and Marian Hossa

Bids for the 2023 World Juniors

TSN: Chris Johnston on the 2023 World Junior Championships that will be held in Canada after Russia was removed from hosting the event.

“It appears now as we go further down this road, that it’s going to be in a Canadian city and we’re down to these five bids that all have stepped forward and put their hat in the ring. Ottawa has been pretty front and centre, a lot of discussion about their bid. I wouldn’t sleep on that Halifax and Moncton bid as well.”

Blackhawks to sign Swedish defenseman

Mario Tirabassi: Swedish reports have the Chicago Blackhawks signing 23-year old defenseman Filip Roos. Had six points in 50 games in the SHL this past season.

An impressive run by Roman Josi

Prashanth Iyer: Defensemen who have recorded 60 or more points in a 40 game stretch are Roman Josi, Ray Bourque, Gary Suter, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Patrice Bergeron has dominated the Selke ballots

JFreshHockey: Over the past 10 seasons there have been 1,537 ballots sent in for the Selke Trophy. Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been named on 1,411 (91.8%) of them.

Auston Matthews and his goal scoring

Jonas Siegel: Auston Matthews has scored 49 goals in his past 49 games.

Nick Alberga: In his past 118 regular-season games, Auston Matthews has scored 97 goals.

Kevin Gibson: Most goals in a season in the past 20 years.

Player G Season

Ovechkin 65 2007-08

Stamkos 60 2011-12

Matthews 56 2021-22

Cheechoo 56 2005-06

Ovechkin 56 2008-09

Harmarayan Singh: Matthews’ 56th goal last night sets the NHL record for most goals by an American-born player. Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens recorded 55 goal seasons. Brett Hull was born in Ontario.

Blackhawks to retire Hossa’s number and he wants a job

Scott Powers: Marian Hossa said he’s talking with the Chicago Blackhawks about a position within the organization.