NHL Odds: Midseason Division Races Heat Up

At the conclusion of the Dallas Stars game against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, every team in the league will have played at least half of the shortened 56-game NHL season. At this rough halfway point, it’s clear that about 10-12 teams have carved an inside track to the playoffs, while another 8-10 are on the cusp, jockeying for position and could go either way.

The early season favorites to win the Stanley Cup have remained at the top. There are no surprises with the cream of the crop. According to Bet 365, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning remains the favorites at +600, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (+700), Vegas Golden Knights (+700), Colorado Avalanche (+800), and Carolina Hurricanes (+1100).

More interesting are the Division Odds. The pandemic and travel restrictions forced the NHL to reconfigure the conferences, divisions, and game schedules this season, and introduce a new playoff format. We now have four divisions (commercially sponsored no less), three with eight teams, and a fourth with the seven Canadian-based franchises. All regular-season games are being played within the division, and the top four teams in each division advancing to the playoffs.

MassMutual East Division Odds

It’s been an up-and-down season thus far, but with 19 wins in 31 games, the New York Islanders have been impressing almost everyone. Before dropping their last two games, the Islanders had gone 10-0-1 over their last 11 to vault to the top of the division.

Currently, the Islanders are tied with the Washington Capitals at the top of the division standings with 42 points and are +200 to win the division. The Capitals are +275, followed by the Boston Bruins at +350, the Pittsburgh Penguins at +450, and the Philadelphia Flyers at +700. It’s probably safe to say that the New York Rangers (+6000), New Jersey Devils (+25000), and the Buffalo Sabres (+75000) will miss the playoffs this season.

Scotia North Division Odds

Two weeks ago it looked as if the Toronto Maple Leafs were going to run away with the division, but things have changed dramatically. Both the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers have closed the gap with only 2-points separating the three teams. The Leafs are still the overwhelming favorite at -300, but both the Jets (+400) and Oilers (+500) have seen their numbers shortened.

The bottom of the division might be even tighter than the top. Only 3-points separate 4th from 6th place, the Vancouver Canucks have seemed to find their stride, winning 7 of their last 10 games and three in a row to get within 2-standings-points of the Montreal Canadians. The Habs (+1000) to win the division, as are the Calgary Flames (+4000) and the Canucks (+5000). The only team seemingly out of it are the Ottawa Senators (+50000) who are 11-points out of a playoff spot and 3-5-2 over their last 10-hames.

Discover Central Division Odds

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning currently sits on top of the Central Division with both the best record in hockey and the highest goal differential (+37). Tampa Bay is heavily favored to win the division at -150 though both the Carolina Hurricanes (+230) and Florida Panthers (+350) are just 2-points back.

In what might be the biggest surprise this season, the Chicago Blackhawks hold the final playoff spot. The Hawks are +5000 long shots to win the division crown, behind the Dallas Stars (+4000) but ahead of both the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets who are both at +9000. The Detroit Red Wings, who are 9-points behind Chicago are the only team who won’t compete for a spot in the post-season.

Honda West Division Odds

The Vegas Golden Knights have created a little separation from the pack. Vegas has won 4-games in a row and are 8-2-0 over their last 10-games and are good for 41 points in just 27 games played. Like Tampa Bay and Toronto, they are heavy favorites to win their division at just +100 odds. The Colorado Avalanche (+235) and Minnesota Wild (+250) round out the top three teams in the division.

Just a season removed from their Stanley Cup championship, the St. Louis Blues will likely lock up the final playoff spot in the West. They are +1000 to win the division, but well-favored over the Arizona Coyotes +(7000), Los Angeles Kings (+7000), San Jose Sharks (+12500), and the Anaheim Ducks (+25000). Anaheim has only won 3 out of their last 15 games, dropping them to 29th in the league overall.