NHL Rumors: A Connor McDavid Contract Update from Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman

Stauffer: “Getting text saying, ‘For the Love of God, Bob, would you ask, Stan, is there a timeline on a potential Connor McDavid extension?’

You know, people are a little bit nervous. I’m not, but I’d like to get, you know, is there sort of a mechanism or window there for you where you think you and Judd Moldaver will get to work on this?”

Bowman: “Yeah, I mean, I’ve had really good conversations with Judd since the season ended. And I know, honestly, I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important, you know, a lot of this is respecting the athlete and, you know, their timeline.

So we, we haven’t had any of those types of detailed discussions yet, but it, but we certainly will. And I think we’re, we’re very encouraged by all the conversations I’ve had to date. And when the time comes, the time comes.

I think that, you know, the one thing I’ve enjoyed getting to know Connor is just his motivation and his leadership with our group. He’s such an amazing player, but we all know that. But when you get a chance to see him and watch the way that he operates, you know, amongst the team that no one else gets to see, you know, he’s a huge part of everything we do here.

And you know, so I don’t have a timeline update, but I do expect, you know, to have some conversations with them soon and, and hopefully get that wrapped up.”

