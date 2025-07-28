NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Winnipeg Jets

Do the Edmonton Oilers take a run at Tristan Jarry?

Goaltending options are slim at the moment, with Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry the likely top goalie available. The Edmonton Oilers could be one team still wondering about their situation. Will the Oilers decide to run another year with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard?

Limited salary cap space is one stumbling block for the Oilers, and they’d need to move some money around. Would they think Jarry is an upgrade, who is coming off a subpar season? They would be buying low on Jarry and could likely get the Penguins to retain some salary.

There were highs and lows with Jarry last year in 36 games. He had nine quality starts (SV% of more than .900) in his last 14 games, but had 10 games where he allowed more than four games. The Penguins also weren’t a good team defensively, so that didn’t help Jarry.

If the Oilers could get Jarry’s cap hit down to $3 million-ish, what would the cost be to acquire him? They don’t have a lot to offer.

NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov

The Winnipeg Jets have some question marks, but they could be done making moves for now

Michael Remis was on Daily Faceoff Live talking about the Winnipeg Jets. They’ve got some salary cap room, and there is a hole in their top-six after the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers.

Remis notes their secondary scoring took a huge hit with Ehlers leaving in free agency. Ehlers is also a loss on their No. 1 power play.

They added Jonathan Toews as a No. 2 center but there are some big unknowns on what he’ll bring after the long layoff. Gustav Nyquist had a down year, but can he bounce back to his form from two years ago?

“I think this is going to be it for now. From what we’ve heard, they’re not really looking to add. They do have a lot of cap space, so maybe something could come up. They do have a number of defensemen locked up, which is interesting. I think they got nine under NHL contract. That’s after they sign Dylan Samberg, who’s got an arbitration date for week.”

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and Five Potential Destinations for Nazem Kadri

Remis adds that yes, they do have around $10 million in cap space, but that doesn’t include Samberg’s salary, and well as room to cover some of Toews’ games played bonuses.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.