NHL Rumors: A Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension Will Take Time

Leon Draisaitl on a contract extension

Jason Gregor: Leon Draisaitl on a contract extension: “I will give you the most boring answer. I will sit down and talk to my agent, talk to the Oilers and find out what they want. I love playing in Edmonton. I am well aware of what is going on, but I haven’t spent much time thinking about what I want to do,”

Any Draisaitl extension is going to take some time

TSN: Chris Johnston when asked where things stand between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl as he’s eligible for an extension on Monday.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “In his year-end media availability today, C.J., Leon Draisaitl said, ‘I love being an Edmonton Oiler more than anything,’ but that was about it. Didn’t give up much in the way of his future and what it could look like despite the best efforts of the Edmonton Media Group. What can you tell us about where this stands because a negotiation is about to happen?

Johnston: “Well, what he also did say is that it’s going to take some time he believes to figure out what he wants and what the Oilers want. And the good news about that is I think both sides are on the same page.

Yes, Lean Draisaitl can sign an extension as of Monday, as of July 1st, but that’s not a deadline. That’s really the starting point. And I think the Oilers front office is willing to be patient here. Allow some time for obviously everyone to process.

The loss they’ve just gone through in the Cup Final, to figure out where their priorities lie, and ultimately to get down to some contract negotiations.

NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension Right Away

But you know, this looms is a huge decision, because walking him to free agency, I don’t believe is their preference. I’m not sure they’ll even allow that to happen. We’ll see how things progress through the summer, but they’re going to deal with the UFAs first, then get to Draisaitl after.”