NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension Right Away

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos when asked about Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who is eligible for a contract extension on July 1st.

Martine Gaillard: “Now Kipper the Stanley Cup handed out 24 hours ago but the offseason speculation has already begun. Leon Draisaitl is eligible to sign a contract extension on Monday. Safe to assume the number won’t be $8.5 mil again, what do you expect it to be?

Kypreos: “Well, it’s safe to say you’re right here but, you know, as far as where it’s going to head, it’s probably going to be north of $14 or $15 million. I mean, this is we’re talking about one of the best players in the league and unfortunately, you know, he had some injuries during the final and the numbers weren’t great for him, but it shouldn’t affect where his long-term numbers should be.

But Martine, this is going to be a very complex negotiation. First and foremost, don’t expect anything July 1st, other than the fact that he’s eligible to sign a long-term contract. There’s no significance to July 1st to Leon Draisaitl.

He’s going to take two or three weeks off like most players do after a Stanley Cup Final and I don’t expect any type of news regarding his future to come till much later in the summer.

But going back to my original thought of being a complex conversation, this is going to be unique here, because it’s just not Leon. It’s Leon and Connor McDavid.

And although Connor has an extra year on his deal, for Leon to now commit to a long-term contract to stay in, in Edmonton would have to be with the blessing of Connor McDavid. I just don’t see a future for Leon Draisaitl unless he sees a future with Connor McDavid.

So it won’t come across as a package deal but ultimately, these guys are so close and I can see them talking about ending their careers together. Therefore, the negotiation must include both parties to have a clear understanding of what the future of theirs look in Edmonton but together.