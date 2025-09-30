NHL Rumors: Adrian Kempe Would Contract Extension Done By Start of the Season

Adrian Kempe Has No Firm Timeline For a Contract Extension But Wants It Done Soon

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick on the Monday edition of NHL Morning Skate. He was asked about the Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe, and when we could expect to see a contract extension.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Scott Laughlin: “Dave Pagnotta with us here in the NHL Morning Skate. Now, Dave, when we were in Vegas a couple of weeks ago for the player media tour, North American version, we were wondering about (Anze) Kopitar and whether or not this would be his last season. Sure enough, it’s going to be, barring something unforeseen.

We also talked with Adrian Kempe, and we wondered about his extension, or at least at this point, Dave lacked thereof with the LA Kings. Last year of contract that pays him $5.5 million, in the final year of his deal. 29, looking for a contract extension from the Kings, and they’re looking to have that sweet spot come about as well. What can you tell us about Kempe and the Kings and where this eventually could end up?”

NHL Rumors: Will Adrian Kempe Set the Market for Kyle Connor

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, they’re hopeful that it ends up with a full eight-year extension. That’s what they’re working towards. The goal is still to kind of get something done by the start of the season. Kempe told us, Scotty, that, as you know, that ideally, perfect world, he wants to get this done by the start of the season.

He doesn’t want to put a definitive timeline, and he hasn’t to this point. There’s no set deadline, per se, but you know, all things equal, best case scenario, it gets done by, by the seventh. By the time the puck drops on, on the new season. So that’s still what they’re working towards.

But because of the landscape and the shift and the big boys that are out there, you know, the guys we mentioned, (Connor) McDavid, (Kirill) Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, needs a new deal. Kempe that we’re talking about right now, Kyle Connor and so on and so on. No one’s locked in just yet. And you know that’s a bit of a factor for some of these negotiations across the board.

I think there’s been progress in Winnipeg with Connor. I think there’s some progress here in LA with, with Kempe. But because, again of that landscape, and of the dollars shifting and we should be getting used to, soon enough, higher AAVs, higher contracts across the National Hockey League, Kempe, they may have thought, Okay, we want to hover around $10 million to start.

NHL Rumors: Could Adrian Kempe Get $10 Million on His Next Contract

Well, okay, some of these negotiations are progressing across the board. We’re hearing some of the numbers out there. Maybe it’s closer to 11, and you want to hit that right fair market value, not just now, but also in several years when the contract kind of wraps up.

So I think from Kempe’s side of things again, the goal is still to hit a full term, still to do it by the start of the season. You’re probably looking somewhere in that $10 to $11 million range per year. And they just have to find that sweet spot.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.