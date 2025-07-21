NHL Rumors: Could Adrian Kempe Get $10 Million on His Next Contract

What Will Adrian Kempe Get on His Next Contract?

On the July 18th edition of NHL Tonight on NHL Network, the crew of Bill Bidto, Mike Rupp, and Stu Grimson discussed whether Adrian Kempe will get $10 million on his next contract.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe

Bill Pidto: “Meantime, because we’re also past July 1 guys, those who are eligible for free agency next year can sign an extension now, and this is an elite list. Look at all these key players: (Connor) McDavid, (Artemi) Panarin, (Jack) Eichel, (Sergei) Bobrovsky, (Alex Ovechkin) Ovi, (Kirill) Kaprizov, (Cale) Makar, (Kyle) Connor, (Adrian) Kempe —all extension-eligible. And if they don’t get a deal done between now and next off season, they will be unrestricted free agents.

And speaking of Kempe, the Fourth Period, says the Kings and Kempe’s camp have not yet gotten into the meat and potatoes and negotiations, but Kempe is believed to be looking for around $10 million per season on his next contract. Mike, this past year, he made about $5.5 million. He had 35 goals and 38 assists, 10 million. What do you think?”

Rupp On A Kempe $10 Million AAV

Mike Rupp: “That’s pretty hefty. I mean, players are always going to do that, that’s his asking. That doesn’t mean that’s what he’s going to get. If that is true, that’s a lot. I mean, he’s a heck of a player. Don’t get me wrong. He’s not, he hasn’t been a point per game player in the National Hockey League. So, I mean, I think that there’s certain things and what really throws us all off, I should say, is that the cap is going up, and it’s projected to go up even further.

So now it’s a time like there’s going to be money now, and there’s going to be more money in the market. So we’re not going to go on comps right now. It’s moving forward. Maybe the agents the players camp thinks this is the projection of players like this. He’s a heck of a player. That’s a little rich for me, though.

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Kirill Kaprizov

From Vilardi To Kempe In Dollars

Stu Grimson: It is a little rich, especially when you look at a (Gabriel) Vilardi deal. I mean, I would say these two players are rather similar. The production doesn’t look all that different. So you could make the argument, especially if you’re the club, a straight faced argument that Vilardi’s contract is a pretty nice comparable for somebody like Kempe, who’s also in that category.

So it’ll be interesting to see the way this one shakes out. But if Kempe, does get closer to that number, that $10 million ask, then he than he does from Vilardi’s contract, just for example, I think it will be because he’s kind of got some, what you might call internal leverage there. I mean, the Kings cannot not afford to have Kempe run through their fingers. That might leave you a little bit closer to Kempe’s number than to Vilardi’s.”

Rupp: “And to be clear, he’s an important piece to this team. He might be the most important forward. They will get him signed. I just if that $10 million is the asking point, but yeah, maybe a little bit under that would be more comfortable.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.