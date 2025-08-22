NHL Rumors: Alex Ovechkin’s Future, and Matthew Tkachuk’s Injury

Alex Ovechkin may not even know what he wants to do beyond this upcoming season

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if he thinks Alex Ovechkin will sign another contract, and chase after 1,000 NHL goals.

“I’m going to say, just purely my gut, anyone that’s going to sit here and tell you, particularly, on August 12th, that they know what Alex Ovechkin is thinking after this upcoming season, I think they’re just absolutely lying to your face. I don’t think Alex Ovechkin knows what he wants to do.

I’m going to say that don’t make any you know, don’t presume anything. Don’t presume that he’s going back to Russia after the season. Don’t presume that he’s going to sign, and don’t presume that he’s going to retire.

I could definitely see Alex Ovechkin continuing to play on. He’s got such a passion and joy for the game, I think you’re going to have to drag him off the ice kicking and screaming. And as long as he is still productive, I could see him continue to pad and add on goals to that incredible record.”

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli , when asked how he thinks the Matthew Tkachuk injury situation with the Florida Panthers will play out.

“My guess, I mean, it’s hard to predict, because he hasn’t made the decision yet. My understanding, to have surgery, that will determine the timeline. But I’d say we’re probably not going to see Matthew Tkachuk for three to five months.

And I think that just explains why the Panthers felt so much comfort in getting, not just all their players signed, but they didn’t rush to trade in Evan Rodriguez, for instance, or another player to try and create some salary cap space and flexibility. They knew that they’d have some wiggle room on the other end with Matthew Tkachuk.

And it also speaks to just how much of a gamer he has tried to play through it at Four Nations. Clearly a really significant injury that he grinded through in the playoffs. And to be able to be that productive while dealing with an injury of that magnitude is certainly something special.”

