NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Marco Rossi may not be right for the Nashville Predators. Will the Preds be in the right frame of mind this year?

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked about the Nashville Predators, their need for help down the middle and going after someone like Marco Rossi or Mason McTavish.

“Daniel Perry wants to know, any news on the Preds. For a team that needs a 1C so bad, I don’t know why they’re not going harder at Rossi or McTavish.

While Rossi probably is the similar conversation that we just had about an undersized center, like he can help, but I don’t how much is he really helping for the long term. Is he a guy that you can build around? I think there’s still too many questions about that.

And I will agree with you, Daniel Perry, in the sense that I think this summer has been a really fascinating one for Nashville. I mean, obviously there’s been a cloud of uncertainty around some injuries.

But who is, you know, how does this team get out of the really poor spot that they were in last season? Do you just kind of roll the dice again and hope that you get a different set of results?

That team seems so beaten down, struggle to score so much, they seem to have such a negative energy and aura that around, that surrounded that team for months and months. I just don’t know how people come back to that team in a really good frame of mind, and that’d be one concern that I’d have for the Nashville Predators moving forward.”

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked why the Edmonton Oilers would want a younger goalie instead of an experienced goalie.

“Take you back to what I was just mentioning about who’s going to be part of the next wave. How do you find the next guy that can carry the load for a while? And how can you do it with really expensive contracts? (Evan) Bouchard, (Darnell) Nurse, (Leon) Draisailt, then McDavid. You’re going to need to cut corners somewhere cap-wise, and the best way to do it would be with a young goalie.”

