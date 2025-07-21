NHL Rumors: Alex Ovechkin and Jack Roslovic

The Future Of Alex Ovechkin

Sammi Sliber of The Hockey News: Everyone wonders about the future of Alex Ovechkin. He turns 40 ahead of this year’s training camp. Also, this is the final year of his contract. Naturally, speculation ramps upward and will only keep going. Already, there have been several errant reports on what Ovechkin might do. These have gone far enough to include flawed translations from his wife.

Now, what we know is fairly straightforward. The current plan for the Russian superstar is to play this season. After that, there will be negotiations. It does not help fans of the Capitals that there was even a PR email hinting that this would be the final year for Ovechkin in the United States.

Again, Ovechkin will play out his contract. Will he go home to Dynamo Moscow (KHL) after the 2025-26 campaign? Right now, that is anyone’s guess. Truthfully, the only one who has that answer is Ovechkin himself.

Keep in mind with players like Ovechkin that they often will take seemingly forever on a decision. The reality is what he ultimately does could just come out of the blue. However, that probably will not be until after next offseason.

Vancouver Making Moves For Jack Roslovic?

Steve Ewen of The Province: So, Vancouver traded Dakota Joshua last week in an effort to free up some cap space. The Canucks currently have $3.27 million of cap space according to PuckPedia. In the past, Roslovic has been linked to Vancouver. The former Carolina forward had 22 goals and 39 points last season with the Hurricanes.

Now, Vancouver knows it needs to upgrade its top six in terms of forward strength. Roslovic only played 13:49 last year (sixth among forwards in ice time). Most understand that Rod Brind’amour plays his top guys and balances out the ice time with his middle-six forwards. Anyway, Roslovic has seen ice time in the 16-17 minute range and if he signed in Vancouver, those numbers might be there again.

Many pundits have openly wondered just what Vancouver may or may not be doing. This remains very much a work in progress. However, it is clear that Roslovic has several suitors including the Washington Capitals (Alex Ovechkin), Toronto Maple Leafs, and even Buffalo and San Jose.

Let the bidding begin because among the last of free agents, Roslovic is probably the most highly sought after target.

