NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Washington, And Orlov

Colorado Avalanche Post July 1st

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey NOW (mailbag): The Colorado Avalanche still do not know what Martin Necas would ultimately sign for. The idea that the winger could put up at 95 point season then demand $11 million AAV is not far off. Now, that would scare Colorado and probably make them wonder why they parted with Mikko Rantanen in the first place. Do not be surprised to see some kind of four or five year deal.

Now, Colorado seems to create more questions on defense than they answer. Is Samuel Girard ever going to get traded? Will Sam Malinowski be the odd man out? Is Brent Burns a one year thing?

Meanwhile, this will not be like last year for the Avalanche. Jared Bednar will be allowed to give younger players ice time in those depth roles without being forced to play them more. At least, that is the plan.

NHL Rumors: Colorado and Calgary

The Sean Behrens scenario may be the most intriguing for Colorado. After a lost season of development, does anyone know what Behrens truly looks like at this point? Colorado hopes it does not have too much of an impact.

The Washington Search To Add Skill

Sammi Sliber of The Hockey News: So, the Washington Capitals seek to add some skill. However, who could be out there? Players like Justin Sourdif and Yegor Chinakhov could fit that bill. Sourdif is only 24. Chinakhov is very promising but it is not a secret that Dean Evason and him do not get along. The forward has requested a trade.

Now, Washington does not need to panic here. The Capitals could go into the 2025-26 season and let the players in their system develop to make the jump up. Then, Washington could just reassess and see what happens afterwards.

Secondary offense is always something on the Washington radar. Unlike last trade deadline, the Capitals will likely make a move if the problem persists.

The Lessons Of Free Agency

Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org: Anyone who has played professional sports knows how hard it can be to balance professional and family life. Dmitri Orlov learned that more ways than one with Carolina. Orlov had his family split between two states and the toll it took lead him to San Jose.

NHL Rumors: Teams did inquire about Barzal

Orlov signed a two year deal for $6.5 million AAV as more of a mental and physical reset than anything else. The departure from Washington was tough but Carolina was even rougher. Orlov gets the business and knew options were limited.

