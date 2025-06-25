NHL Rumors: All Signs Point To Elias Pettersson Staying in Vancouver

Canucks Management Feel Keeping Elias Pettersson is the Best Course of Action

TSNs Farhan Lalji joined Jay Onrait on Sportscenter to discuss the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson. He was if the Canucks will be keeping Pettersson moving forward or will they try to trade him before his no-movement clause kicks in?

Jay Onrait: “Farhan Lalji TSN’s Vancouver Bureau chief and let’s talk about the Canucks. Let’s start with Elias Pettersson. July 1st that no move clause kicks in, is there, is there a scenario, a realistic one Farhan Lalji where Jimmy Rutherford and Patrick Allvin go full on nuclear and just blow this thing up and trade Petterrson before the deadline?”

Farhan Lalji: “I’d be surprised, and I know that his name has come up in trade conversation. I think there were times when it was serious, going back to last year’s deadline, and at times this off season. But I think when the Canucks management realizes the level of work that needs to be done to fix this roster, and it starts down the middle. I just think they believe that the best thing to do is for them to try to rehabilitate the player and try to get the most out of him.

Because you’re just not going to replace him, if he can get to that point again and find two centers that need to be in your top six, even with Pettersson, they need to find another guy. And I think when they looked at the trade market for the player and what was potentially coming back, and the work that was going to need to be done around that, I just figured that either scenario was a gamble for them, keeping him with his no trade kicking in on July 1st, or moving him and then have to try to replace two guys.

So it was a tough decision. I’m not sure it’s finally been made, but I would be surprised if Pettersson got traded before the deadline or before July 1 I should say.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Elias Pettersson has not been the same player ever since he signed his eight-year extension right before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. There has been a lot of drama with the Canucks this season. Most of it brought on by themselves. But as Farhan Lalji notes, the Canucks know the return for Pettersson, if they were to move him is not that high. The return for J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers in the trade wasn’t that great either.

With centers at a premium and everyone looking for a center, it would be tough for Rutherford and Allvin to try to find two guys to replace up the middle. As TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said when he joined Jay Onrait on Monday, there is no 7/11 hockey store where you can find top line centers or wingers. But nothing has been ruled as we have seen with the Canucks they have done things like this before with Cory Schneider and Roberto Luongo.

Vancouver is hoping with the coaching change Elias Pettersson will find success once again.

