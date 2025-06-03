NHL Rumors: Noise Picking Up Surrounding Thatcher Demko and Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks continue to experience drama regarding their players. It has been all season with the Canucks too. Elias Pettersson continues to be in the rumor mill. It was either him or J.T. Miller during the season. President Jim Rutherford kept Pettersson and moved Miller. But Pettersson was not the only name. Other names include goaltender Thatcher Demko and now Quinn Hughes.

But to be fair to Quinn Hughes, he has never expressed a desire to be traded out of Vancouver. It is more of Rutherford saying he wants to play with his brother Luke and Jack Hughes. Not to mention the media speculation surrounding him and whether he will sign an extension next summer, as his contract is up at the end of the 2026-27 season. But most figure he will not stay.

But then there is Demko. He has been injured for the last couple of seasons. With Kevin Lankinen, his backup, receiving a five-year contract extension worth $4.5 million per season, many believe he is the goalie of the future in Vancouver, not Demko.

During the rumours segment on Sirius XM NHL Network TFP (The Fourth Period) Hotstove with Dave Pagnotta, Dennis Bernstein, and Ryan Paton, they discussed the Vancouver Canucks situation with goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Dave Pagnotta: “I wrote about it yesterday (Friday). They’ll also listen on Thatcher Demko, who’s entering the last year of his contract. And I’ve checked with multiple people on his health. He’s healthy, guys. Thatcher Demko is healthy this offseason for the first time in a long time. I know he was hurt last offseason. I ran into him in the summer and talked to him.”

Dennis Bernstein: “Is that what hurt him, that you into him?”

Pagnotta: “Probably, yeah, maybe that’s what did it. I wasn’t looking, Yeah, literally ran into him. And he looked like something was still bothering him and whatnot. But this time he’s fully healthy, and he’s having the first normal summer he’s had in a long time. He’s already started training for next season and getting prepared for next season. But that’s going to be another piece that the Canucks are willing to listen on.”

NHLRumors.com note: The Canucks are an intriguing team led by GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford. The situation and drama involving the players were a significant reason why Rick Tocchet did not return. Not to mention the fuel that is constantly being added to the fire by Rutherford and Allvin. Moreover, Rutherford continues to provide the media with more topics to discuss.

But if you look at it, the Canucks could do the same thing once again. Remember the Cory Schneider and Roberto Luongo situation. Once Schneider was traded, nobody thought Luongo would get traded. But, wouldn’t you know it, he was moved several months later. Well, Miller got traded, and the rumors were spinning around Pettersson. There was hesitation from inside the organization to sign him to that deal, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

So they could see Miller and potentially Pettersson and Demko traded within a several-month span and not win any of these deals. At some point, there has to be a direction, and the Canucks lack it, hence the speculation surrounding Elias Pettersson, Thatcher Demko, and Quinn Hughes.

The drama never seems to end in Vancouver with the Canucks during the silly season.

