NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks are in first place in the Pacific Division, and when asked if they’ll be buyers heading into trade season, Darren Dreger says ‘Maybe.” Forward Leo Carlsson was second in NHL scoring heading into Tuesday night and is eligible to sign a new contract, but there is no rush to extend Carlsson or make a trade.

“So it makes sense that Pat Verbeek, the GM, would want to get that 20-year-old kid locked up. But there’s no rush to do that from the player’s standpoint, nor is there a rush from the GM’s office to try and add to what they’re building right now.

They’re very aware of the start that they’ve had, but they want to take some time, look into the second half and whether an added piece is needed.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios has been working the phones, looking for an impact player. Something that’s not easy to do.

“We’re always looking at opportunities to improve our team. Anything specifically? I wouldn’t say that,” Staios said. “The timing is, as we’ve seen, sometimes it’s not at the trade deadline or July 1st. You continue to have discussions and see if there’s a fit.”

Staios adds that almost every team is doing the same thing, trying to get better.

The Senators are trying to trade the rights to Alex Formenton, who was found not guilty of sexual assault. Teams have reached out, but interest is limited. He’s signed through their Christmas break with HC Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss League. They hold his rights till July 1st, 2027, but could renounce them at any time, making him a UFA.

Goaltender Max Guenette turned down the Senators’ offer in the offseason after they signed Lassi Thomson. He’s skating near his home in Quebec City. He asked for a trade in the offseason. The Senators are looking for a draft pick, and teams are offering a bad contract.

Bruce Garrioch: Guenette’s agent, Dominic DeBlois, would only say that he hopes the situation is resolved soon, when asked if he wanted to comment on it.

