NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Oilers, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and More

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said yesterday that forward Jason Zucker hasn’t been able to eat solid foods for the past nine days. He’s battling a viral illness.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault had surgery on Monday to repair multiple torn extensor tendons in his right hand. He’s expected to miss three to four months and has been placed on the IR.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left last night’s game with 5:10 remaining in the third after a collision with teammate Jordan Staal.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar isn’t expected to play tonight due to a mid-body injury. He’s day-to-day, and his status for Saturday isn’t known yet.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Dan Arritt: Columbus Blue Jackets forwards Miles Wood and Cole Sillinger returned after missing one game with an illness.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman won’t be in the lineup tonight, but could make his season debut on either Thursday against the Hurricanes or Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. He’s eligible to come off the IR today.

Jordan Hall: Flyers defensemen Cam York and Jamie Drysdale practiced yesterday after missing practice on Sunday.

San Jose Sharks PR: The Sharks have activated forward William Eklund from the IR, and re-assigned forward Ethan Cardwell.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist returned to the lineup last night. Forward Mathieu Joseph missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He got hurt at practice on Monday.

Erik Erlendsson: The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Dominic James on the IR retroactive to last Saturday. He’s out tonight, and the earliest he’s eligible to return is Saturday against the Panthers or Sunday against the Canucks.

Benjamin Pierce: Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will miss “a few games,” according to Coach Jon Cooper.

Forwards Dominic James and Nick Paul are not quite day-to-day.

Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg are day-to-day.

Joe McDonald: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury after a hit from Nikita Zadorov. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz left after the first period with an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said they should know more about Matthew’s today, and he didn’t think Stolarz’s issue was serious.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since he suffered his injury.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini practiced in a regular jersey.

TSN: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko got the start last night. His last game was on November 3rd.

Kevin Woodley: Demko left last night’s game after the first period, with coach Adam Foote saying a lower-body injury, and they’ll know more today. A team spokesperson said it’s not related to the issue that kept him out over the weekend.

Kevin Woodley: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury left after one shift in the second period with an upper-body injury.

