NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, and the St. Louis Blues

The Anaheim Ducks have a couple of rental trade pieces, and they’re for a top-six forward

Andrew Knoll of the O.C. Register: The Anaheim Ducks could test the market for pending UFA forward Robby Fabbri and defenseman Brian Dumoulin. A team looking for depth and experience could be interested.

Forward Trevor Zegras has a year left on his contract. There is no rush to move Zegras and their asking price should be high. Injuries and his play will make it difficult to get a high price.

31-year-old goaltender John Gibson remains in the rumor mill with Elliotte Friedman saying Gibson may welcome a trade to a contender like the Edmonton Oilers or Carolina Hurricanes if he can be their No. 1 starter.

An extension for pending RFA goaltender Lukas Dostal will be a priority for the Ducks.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is looking for a top-six forward who can provide some offense.

The Montreal Canadiens will be sellers

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: (mailbag) The Montreal Canadiens will be sellers and expect their pending UFAs in Jake Evans, Joel Armia, David Savard, and Christian Dvorak to be traded.

Forward Brendan Gallagher has two years left at $6.5 million per and likely won’t be moved. Forward Josh Anderson (two years left at $5.5 million) might get some interest but GM Kent Hughes won’t give him away.

Pavel Buchnevich‘s trade value isn’t high but Jordan Kyrou‘s is

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is having a down year and his six-year, $8 million per deal kicks in next year. There might be some interest but they’d be selling low.

Forward Jordan Kyrou‘s trade value may not get any higher. He’s got six years left at an $8.125 million cap hit and he’s a potential 40-goal scorer who is playing better defensively. Do you really want to trade him? If they do move him, they’d need to find some offense.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.