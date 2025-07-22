NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks Still Working on Signing Mason McTavish

The Anaheim Ducks have had an interesting offseason. General Manager Pat Verbeek was finally able to trade Trevor Zegras and goaltender John Gibson. Both players had been in trade talks and rumours for the last couple of years. Then shortly thereafter, Verbeek was able to sign Lukas Dostal and Drew Helleson to new contracts. But the last order of business has been the trickiest as restricted free agent Mason McTavish has yet to sign a deal.

The young forward for the Ducks had a career season, recording 52 points (22 goals and 30 assists) in 76 games. In total, in 229 regular-season games with Anaheim, he has recorded 140 points (60 goals and 80 assists). Each season, he has shown progress, but the longer this drags out, many will wonder if Verbeek views McTavish as one of his own. We are all familiar with the situation involving Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.

Those contracts dragged on right before the season, with both players missing training camp. Both players struggled that year and are now with the Flyers. The Ducks can’t afford that with McTavish given Joel Quenneville is the bench boss this season. Verbeek believes in his team and that they can make the playoffs next season. Whether that is the case, we will find out, but if Anaheim wants any shot, they need Mason McTavish in camp.

McTavish is coming off his entry-level deal, which carried a salary cap hit of $ 925,000. He is looking for an increase. His play as a centerman was a contributing factor to Zegras being sent to Philadelphia. Having Leo Carlsson and McTavish one-two down the middle gives the Ducks a chance to grow together. With McTavish needing a salary bump and Zegras wanting to play center, it was a straightforward move: move Zegras out and then sign McTavish. But the second part has yet to happen.

In June, on the 100 percent Hockey Podcast with Darren Millard and John Shannon, Verbeek stated he had not yet spoken with McTavish’s agent about a new contract. They were talking. Many would hope, by now, given McTavish’s play, that at least initial numbers have been discussed. So what is the issue here?

McTavish’s underlying numbers are excellent, and he’s a top-six offensive forward on Anaheim. Unless Pat Verbeek wants to shake up the core, it does not make sense to trade McTavish. But as one source indicated to NHLRumors.com, “has anything Verbeek done made sense in Anaheim?”

If Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks is truly available, every team should try to acquire him of course. Still only 22 years old & already a TOP6 offensive forward. However, I don’t see why Anaheim would trade McTavish. pic.twitter.com/LbKc2dA9hQ — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 18, 2025

As Dave McCarthy of NHL.com and Sirius XM NHL Network Radio tweeted, citing comments made by Ryan Strome about McTavish staying in Anaheim, Strome’s belief was that it was going to get done.

“He will (get contract settled), He’s a hell of a player…Hopefully that is resolved soon. But I have no doubt, I think it’s a great fit Anaheim & him. He fits in great to what we are trying to do and accomplish. He’s a big part of it.”

So if the players want McTavish there, his numbers prove he should get a raise, then why the delay? The Anaheim Ducks have the cap space. They have $21,388,812, courtesy of PuckPedia.com. That is with them carrying three goalies. So any offer sheet that is presented to Mason McTavish, the Ducks will match. Unless the offer is something they need to consider.

Remember, any offer sheet between $7.02 million and $9.36 million requires compensation of a first, second, and third-round pick. A contract in the range of $9.36 million to $11.7 million is equivalent to two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. Over $11.7 million, the compensation is four first-round picks.

So, teams that want to sign or offer McTavish a contract could potentially be giving up a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. That, of course, is the Gavin McKenna draft, so there is a chance that if McTavish were to get an offer sheet, it would be similar to what either Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg got from the St. Louis Blues last year.

There is considerable trade speculation surrounding whether McTavish will be moved as Verbeek continues to reshape the roster. Unless these two parties are way off in numbers, there is no reason why this should not be done. The longer this drags on, the longer the trade speculation persists. And even after McTavish is signed, that might not go away.

Though the NHL offseason has hit the summer lull, the most important thing for the Anaheim Ducks to do is get Mason McTavish signed. Not only is it their last order of business, but it also prevents any team in the NHL from potentially offering him an attractive contract, leaving the Anaheim Ducks to wonder why he would want to go.

