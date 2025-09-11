NHL Rumors: Anders Lee, Jack Hughes, and Quinn Hughes

New York Islanders GM on Anders Lee contract situation

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Mathieu Darche on captain Anders Lee, who has one year left on his contract.

“I said to him, ‘Let’s start the year and see where it goes,’” Darche said. “There’s no urgency on his side, on my side. He’s the captain of our team, and I really like the individual. But I’m new to the team, right? There’s no one that’s on an expiring deal, that has one year left, that I’ve re-signed. It’s not because I don’t want to, I had enough on my plate this summer. I’ve got a great relationship with Anders.’’

Pierre LeBrun: Jack Hughes when asked if he’s talked to his brother Quinn about the possibility of in the future, plaing with each other.

“This is the headline question, you know?. Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to — eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point.”

John Matisz: Quinn Hughes on brother Jack’s comments about the idea of playing with each other one day.

“He’s my brother. What’s he supposed to say, first of all? Like, ‘I don’t want to play with him, you know?’ …

I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He’s on a different team. Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course.

I think if you guys (reporters) have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts. I’m excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves Jersey, and he’s got stuff to do also.”

John Matisz: Quinn on Jack creating the “at some point, I want to play with Quinn” headlines.

“No, I don’t care at all. I think that’s just him being authentic, and if a fan base can’t understand why he would say that, that makes no sense to me.”

