NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Still Have Room To Add to the Roster

Calgary Flames Have the Cap Space to Add Later in the Season

The Calgary Flames got out in front on the Dustin Wolf extension, signing him to a new seven-year contract extension that carries a cap hit of $7.5 million a season. Calgary already signed Matt Coronato to a seven-year extension with a $6.5 million cap hit back in May. Right before the Wolf extension, Calgary signed Connor Zary to a three-year bridge deal.

According to PuckPedia.com, the Flames currently have $11,637,500 in cap space and potentially $53 million around the trade deadline. So there is a good chance Craig Conroy could go shopping before and even at the trade deadline this season. Remember, there is a reason why Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri have not been traded.

The Flames missed the playoffs last year as they finished with 96 points, the most a team could have without getting into the playoffs in the Western Conference. So Conroy and the Flames want to continue that trajectory up the standings. So with the cap space they have, there is a good chance they add to the roster depending on how things go, according to Jon Abbott, the play-by-play voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet, when he was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio.

NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Hart, Ferraro, and Q. Hughes

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “So the Flames stepped up big last year, 96 points, yet in the offseason, it’s incredibly quiet. We’re going to do addiction subtractions after you’re gone, and it’s Craig Conroy. Didn’t do a lot of work this summer. I understand we’re playing the long game in Calgary. We’re still acquiring draft picks, but there was cap space there. Why do you think Craig Conroy was comfortable status quo?”

Jon Abbott: “Well, you know what? The story may not be over just yet, I think, depending on how this team starts off, and it’s a real challenging first 12 games of the regular season. But depending how they start off, there might be room for future moves potentially. But I like the fact that the Flames have a plan. Conroy specifically has a plan, and he’s stuck to it. That’s a team you mentioned that maybe overperformed a little bit, but did almost make it into the playoffs. So what’s their expectation for competing for the Stanley Cup? If it’s not right on the doorstep, then it probably doesn’t make sense to chase on July 1st.

Craig Conroy signed Matt Coronato, and Connor Zary still needs to be signed (extended) and likely a Dustin Wolf extension (announced on Tuesday), and there’s still plenty of room to potentially add down the road. So I actually like the method to the madness there. And this is a group that they believe in a lot, that they want to give lots of opportunity to put the management in a position, maybe add down the road. So I think it was a wise move. And as much as it’s about building towards the new rink opening, this is a group that still wants to push for the playoffs.”

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Not Trading Nazem Kadri Right Now

There is hope for optimism in Calgary for the Flames and their faithful. The next big question is what happens with Rasmus Andersson. Again, until he is traded, there is a chance he could stay.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.