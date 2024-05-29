NHL Rumors: Are Joe Pavelski’s Struggles Related to Questions About His Future?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski’s frustration and struggles and what they could be tied to.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “What are you seeing right now with Joe Pavelski? I’m seeing a frustrated player that’s trying to get things done and it’s not there for him. What do you see?”

Friedman: “I agree with that. Like they took them off the first power play , Jeff.

Marek: “Yeah.

Friedman: “And that, that’s a big deal. That’s, that’s not a thing that happens. That’s not a thing that happens very often. And, and (Tyler) Seguin’s been playing well enough that he deserved it.

And I think he’s very frustrated. He’s admitted he’s very frustrated. He’s got four points in playoff games. That’s definitely unlike him. You know, but the thing is, though, at the end of the second period (in Game 2), and he won two big defensive zone draws against the right side.

So it’s not like they don’t see him as a valuable contributor. But one thing don’t see him right now is a valuable contributor offensively. Now that doesn’t mean you can’t change.

Pete DeBoer had a really interesting quote about it before Game 2. He talks about how, ‘I have not been talking to Pavelski right now, leaving him alone because I understand what he’s going through.’

Marek: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “And it just shows you like the value of a good coach. You can recognize when a player is struggling and you can try to support them, but you’ve also got to make the hard decision and take them off the power play because your team needs to win games. And I think that’s the line that coaches walk.

Now, the thing about Pavelski too I’m sure is a factor, Jeff. So Joe Pavelski has signed two recent one-year extensions with Dallas. I think the first one was in March of 2022. And last year when he signed it, he signed it on New Year’s Day, which was the first day he was eligible. If you sign a one-year contract with the team, you can’t sign an extension until January 1 of the next calendar year.”

Marek: “Right.”

Friedman: “And last year he signed it with Dallas, right the first day he could. He hasn’t done that yet for next year.

Marek: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “So I think a lot of us are wondering if this is it. You know, obviously, you know, he hasn’t said anything, but if it is, you can only imagine how much that that is contributing to the way he feels.