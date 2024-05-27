NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are very serious about Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks interest in Carolina Hurricanes pending RFA forward Martin Necas.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “So a lot of rumors about Carolina forward Martin Necas. 25-year-old RFA making $3 million in Carolina. Lots of teams are poking around inquiring to see what it would take.

I believe the Canucks have obviously called. I also was told morning the Canucks are very serious about Necas. If you’re not calling and checking in on a good young player, you’re not doing your job.

NHL News: Stars, Oilers, Hurricanes, Jets, Canucks, Blackhawks, and Islanders

He has played mostly wing in Carolina. In his draft year he was a centerman. So I kind of want to know, what are the Canucks thinking, winger or center with him? And you know, is he a replacement for (Elias) Lindholm? We’ll see.

But his dad went in an interview, Donnie, is he Czech Republic?”

Don Taylor: “Yes.”

Dhaliwal: “Okay.”

Taylor: “Well, you want to sign up to keep (Filip) Hronek happy, right?”

Dhaliwal: “(laughs) Okay, I get it. His dad, Necas’ dad did an interview a couple of weeks ago in the Czech Republic, saying that my kid wants a trade. Lack of power play time, not on the first line. So when the dads get involved, then it got out.”

Taylor: “That’s never good.”

Dhaliwal: “Never good when the dads do interviews and say my kid wants a trade. But anyways, he’s available. He’s out there. And I was told morning the Canucks are very serious about Necas. Necas.”

Taylor: “Two Necases?”

Dhaliwal: “No, Necas. I had to ask you how to pronounce it because any ….”

Taylor: “I’ll tell you, when you watch, and his numbers aren’t mind boggling by any means. 53 points but boy does he stick out. He is fast.”

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes

Dhaliwal: “12th overall pick Donnie, he, and guess what? He’s 25. He falls into that (Elias) Pettersson, (Brock) Boeser, (Quinn) Hughes, (Thatcher) Demko age group and you can build and build and build with a good young guy like that.”