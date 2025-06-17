NHL Rumors: Are the Colorado Avalanche in as Much Salary Cap Trouble as Some May Think?

On what the Colorado Avalanche could be thinking this offseason

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Edmonton Shake it off to win Game 4 – on the Colorado Avalanche and their salary cap situation.

Friedman: “You know, it’s interesting about Colorado. I was, I was talking to someone about them and like, there’s, there’s all this noise around (Martin) Necas now all of a sudden. And someone said to me, if you look at Colorado’s situation, depending on what happens with (Jonathan) Drouin, and that’s I’m not really sure what is going to happen there.

They really only have one or two players to sign. They don’t have a lot of cap room, but they’ve got to sign Sam Malinski, who’s a very solid young defenseman. Other than that, they, they don’t have a lot of business they necessarily have to do.

So now, I know people are looking at their roster and saying they got a clear space. They got a clear space. I don’t know that Colorado feels that way. I think they kind of look at it like, you know, there’s a lot of rumors about Charlie Coyle. It sounds to me that’s a lot of teams looking at Colorado’s roster and saying, ‘Well, they have to do something.’I could say the Avalanche, just saying that like we’re good like this. Never have too many centers.

The one thing I’ve heard, like they traded for (Ryan) Lindgren, who’s probably gonna go to market. I’ve heard they wouldn’t mind another defenseman with a bit of jam or edge to them. But I’ve heard they’re not, they don’t necessarily, just because other people may look at them and say, ‘Oh, they too tight to the cap. They got to make a move.’ I’m not convinced they think that.

Kyle Bukauskas: “No, especially how they started last year with all the injuries. Now teams are going to try to tell them, ‘Look, well you can’t go into the season with all those players. Yeah, no, we’ll take that over the alternative. Thank you.

Friedman: “Yeah, I, I’m not sure. Again, it’s always one of those situations where I could be proven to be wrong. But I don’t think Colorado’s convinced they have to do anything. They they like, they like, how this, how this looks on paper.”

