NHL Rumors: Dante Fabbro, Jonathan Toews, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Andy Strickland: Have heard that the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending RFA defenseman Dante Fabbro have been making some progress on a long-term contract extension.

Quick hit on who is interested in Jonathan Toews

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Edmonton Shake it off to win Game 4 – on the UFA forward Jonathan Toews.

Friedman: “Jonathan Toews, sounds like it’s a couple teams here. I think Winnipeg is in there. I think Colorado’s in there.”

“One of the other teams I suspect on Toews, Lightning.”

Kyle Bukauskas: “Oh, that makes a lot of sense.”

Friedman: “But I’m pro. I’m pro Winnipeg on this one. I’d like to see that.”

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Back in 2023, when the Pittsburgh Penguins hired GM Kyle Dubas, they were looking at playoff runs when re-signing Tristan Jarry, signing Ryan Graves and trading for Erik Karlsson. Now, they’re looking to rebuild and add young players who could have a long-term future.

A late season winning streak took them from a top-five pick to the No. 11 spot. They might get lucky with a center dropping to them.

They have some good young players in the organization and could add more this offseason. They could improve their blue line if they’re able to trade for Nic Hague, K’Andre Miller, and/or subtract Erik Karlsson.

If the Penguins want to go further into the rebuild, they should look at trading Karlsson, Kris Letang, and Rickard Rakell. More roster space can be created by moving Kevin Hayes and Noel Acciari. They won’t net much of a return.

They are kind of stuck in no man’s land of being too good to lose and not good enough to contend. Maybe next year’s free agent class nets them something significant.

