NHL Rumors: Are the San Jose Sharks Close to Naming a Head Coach?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate. When asked about the San Jose Sharks head coaching position, Friedman believed there are three names with a history tied to the Sharks leading the way to get the position.

Gord Stellick: I want to ask you on the coaching front. Everything settled pretty well. Though San Jose, the fact that Will Smith announced he’s coming out so you got Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith like a really unique one-two both under age tandem that’ll be breaking into the NHL next year.

Do you think that changes what they’re looking at? I know they were looking at old Sharks players in that but where do you think that what direction you think that’s going?

Elliotte Friedman: “I had heard three names and I’m sure there’s more. One of them is an old Shark, Marco Sturm. And I believe he was in there last weekend to interview. One of them was a Shark, in terms of he was an assistant coach there last year, Ryan Warsofsky. A lot of people think he has a good career ahead of him in coaching. And the other name I heard was Jeff Blashill.

So those were the three names I heard. I believe they had some contact with a couple of other guys who had Shark history. One was McClellan. I believe another was Jay Woodcroft.

But I don’t know where that’s going. But those were the three names I’ve heard most recently. I also wonder Gordie, like what kind of veterans they’re going to go after because they’re going to need some players to surround those two guys. I’m curious to see what they look at there.”

Is Marco Sturm the Front Runner in San Jose?

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period: Hearing Marco Sturm met with San Jose Sharks over Memorial Day weekend about their head coaching position

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: It sounds like Marco Sturm (AHL Ontario head coach) and Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky are among the finalists for the San Jose Sharks head coaching position.

Had also heard that Sharks assistant coach, Brian Wiseman, has drawn interest from some other teams who are looking to add to their staff.