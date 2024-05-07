NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Will anyone want to trade for Logan Couture?

Max Miller of The Hockey News: San Jose Sharks 35-year-old forward Logan Couture would like to play for a team that is going to win but knows his health would be an issue as he only played six games last season.

“There are so many layers that. First of all, I’ve got to get healthy; I have to play. I said this when I talked to you guys when got traded, no one’s gonna want a guy that’s injured, making my salary,” Couture said. “Obviously, I’ve got a history of being a productive player in this league, but I’m gonna have to come back and show it for teams to have interest in me, and that’s just the way it is.”

Couture has three years left at $8 million per season and a modified no-trade clause. Couture doesn’t rule out a trade but he also doesn’t rule out remaining with the team. Getting healthy is his top priority. He’s expected to start skating in July and be ready for training camp.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may need to move out salary again. Is Anthony Cirelli in jeopardy of being moved?

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: Re-signing Steven Stamkos is at the top of Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois’ to-do list. Defenseman Victor Hedman is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and there will be talks.

Stamkos and Hedman are part of the group that have taken less than market value to re-sign with the Lightning before.

In past years the Lightning have had to clear out salary cap space and this year will likely be no different. One player to keep an eye on is Anthony Cirelli as he doesn’t have any trade protection. He has seven years left at $6.25 million per. The Lightning have Brayden Point, Cerelli, Nick Paul, and Luke Glendening down the middle and they could consider moving Stamkos back to center.

The Lightning have a list of UFAs who won’t be back, so BriseBois will be looking to add some forwards and Dmen. Mitchell Chaffee should be re-signed quickly but Austin Watson, Haydn Fleury and Calvin de Haan likely won’t be back.