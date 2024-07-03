NHL Rumors: Are There Four Teams That Mitch Marner Would Consider?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on Mitch Marner’s future.

“The way I view this process is, and the information that I’ve gleaned from this process is, there’s a, there’s an order to this. Because Mitch Marner has the full no-move, no-trade or full no trade, I should say. He holds all the cards.

He’s, his employer said publicly, we’re, we intend to play out the year. And the key word there is intent.

The Leafs need to go out and get a deal first. They need to have something tangible that they’re willing to do for one of the top 15 players in the game, in order to make that happen.

So until they have an offer or offers potentially multiple, you know, options that they could present to them. There’s no reason in trying to arm wrestle Mitch Marner and his camp over the clause until that happens.”

The Leafs Nation: David Pagnotta was asked, before the draft, where is Marner going. The Maple Leafs and Marner’s camp weren’t happy with the Utah speculation last week. There might be four teams that are interested in him.

Nick Alberga: “Alright, where’s Marner going.”

Pagnotta: “Not Utah.

Alberga: “Wait, that rumor was false? I thought everything’s right on Twitter,

Pagnotta: “That honestly, so these kinds of things when they start taking a life of their own and they get like several 100 retweets, or repost, whatever the hell they called now. The Leafs were pissed. They were genuinely, genuinely upset. I spoke to a couple people within front office and they were not happy at all about it.

It happens you know, whatever, it is what it is. But no, he’s not going, his agents and their camp we’re not happy either. But …

Alberga: “Where we at?

Pagnotta: “I think yeah, I think, I think the Leafs are listening. I think, I think there’s an understanding as to where, where are the realistic options for Mitch. If he’s gonna go anywhere, if he’s gonna waive, where’s the realistic options.

So the Leafs got to figure that out, have those discussions. If they get something they think they like, then they’ll go to Mitch and Darren and everybody there and say, ‘Alright, here’s what we got. What do you think?’

But, I do believe, he’s not going to San Jose. Like the Sharks are gonna work out a deal and all of a sudden he’s gonna say yes. There are a few teams, and I don’t know the exact number. I don’t know if there is a specific number.

I believe there are four teams that he would go to. I think there’s a few more, but it all comes down to what you’re Treliving and the staff are going to pull off.”