NHL Rumors: Devils, Leafs, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Flyers, Canucks, Flames, and Penguins

The Devils signing two defensemen

Kevin Weekes: The New Jersey Devils will be signing both Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon.

Jim Biringer: “Brett Pesce deal with the Devils 6 years x $5.5 million AAV as @reporterchris first stated. That is a steal for what was rumored around 6x$6 million.”

The Maple Leafs looking to bring in Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs could be signing defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Maple Leafs signed Chris Tanev to a six-year contract with a $4.5 million cap hit and a no-movement clause.

A Jaccob Slavin extension announcement today

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin will hold a press conference at noon ET today.

Frank Seravalli: “Jaccob Slavin is expected to sign an 8-year extension in the $51 million range once eligible at 12 noon ET.

Always dangerous to be precise with AAV, but was told 8 years x $6.43 million.”

The Chicago Blackhawks adding Alec Martinez

Bob McKenzie: The Chicago Blackhawks will be signing defenseman Alec Martinez to a one-year deal. They were looking to add more veteran leadership.

The Flyers are bringing back Erik Johnson

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers will be re-signing defenseman Erik Johnson. It should come in under $2 million.

Will Jake DeBrusk become and option for the Canucks

Ben Kuzma: Forward Jake DeBrusk may have started as Plan D for the Vancouver Canucks but he could be Plan A already.

Potential options for the Calgary Flames

Wes Gilbertson: “I wonder if Flames can land Jake DeBrusk. I wonder if they’re on the long list of suitors for Sean Walker. I wonder about 20-somethings who have yet to hit their NHL potential — Bean, Brannstrom, maybe Fleury or Lind.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested a former Bruins Dman

Josh Yohe: The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested in defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.