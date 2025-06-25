NHL Rumors: Atlanta, Sabres, Islanders, Leafs, Blue Jackets, and Canadiens

Some expansion updating today

Darren Dreger: The NHL Board is going to be meeting today to discuss/update on NHL expansion and Atlanta. There will an update on who from Atlanta has approached the NHL. There are other cities who have approached the NHL. It’s just going to be an update, not much else.

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders talking trade

NHL Rumor Report: Frank Seravalli said on DFO Rundown that the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders have talked trade involving defenseman Noah Dobson and forward JJ Peterka.

A Mitch Marner sign-and-trade can’t be ruled out

NHL Rumor Report: Nick Kypreos on Sportsnet on Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs: “We can’t rule out the potential of a sign and trade here.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets looking for a top-four Dman and little movement with Ivan Provorov

Aaron Portzline: It’s not sounding like there has been much movement of late between the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov.

Get the sense that Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell is trying to find a trade for a top-four right-handed defenseman. The cost for those is usually steep and they’re not easy to find.

Montreal Canadiens can be patient if they don’t find what they want

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens have been trying to make a big slash, upgrading their top-six from the trade market. Adding a second-line center would be a ideal, but that’s something that is not easily found, and they would be okay with adding a top-six winger according to Pierre LeBrun.

The Canadiens don’t want to be short sighted in just getting back into the playoffs next season, they want to contend over the next decade. They will be patient and if they can’t find anything this offseason, they could wait to do something in-season or wait until next offseason.

Marco D’Amico: The Canadiens are aggressively looking for a second-line center. Have been told that they have spoken to many teams about adding to their forward group but they aren’t going to sell the for someone that isn’t going to be a bad fit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.