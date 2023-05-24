NHL Rumors: Auston Matthews, and the top free agent goalies

Auston Matthews can only sit back and see how things shake out in Toronto

TSN: All Auston Matthews can really do at this point is to sit back and wait, and nothing has really changed in wanting to remain in Toronto according to Chris Johnston.

“Him and his agent need to get all the data here. Who is the new general manager? What is his or her vision for the team? Who’s coaching the team? All the roster decisions that are coming. I think it’s obviously going to take some time for that to shake loose. I should mention as well that the Leafs’ top players, in their discussions with Brendan Shanahan, were told that they are not likely to be moved, that the vision right now is the core four will be back next year. So that obviously includes Auston Matthews.”

Top goalie free agents – unrestricted and restricted

Hailey Salvain of The Athletic: A look at the top pending unrestricted and restricted free agent goaltenders heading into the offseason.

Tristan Jarry (UFA) Pittsburgh Penguins – He might be the best option for the Penguins as they are still in win-now mode.

Frederik Andersen (UFA) Carolina Hurricanes – Health has been an issue, getting into only 34 games this season. Has been having a great postseason.

Filip Gustavsson (RFA) Minnesota Wild – Will be a top priority for the Wild this offseason but they have cap issues to deal with. Would a three-year, $3 million per year work?

Jeremy Swayman (UFA) Boston Bruins – The Bruins have cap issues as well. Linus Ullmark has two years left at $5 million. Jake Oettinger‘s three-year, $4 million per is a comparable.

Antti Raanta (UFA) Carolina Hurricanes – Would be cheaper to retain than Andersen and could pair with Pyotr Kochetkov.

Semyon Varlamov (UFA) New York Islanders – Capable backup who can play more if need be. Might get more money on the open market.

Joonas Korpisalo (UFA) Los Angeles Kings – Played well with the Kings after being acquired at the deadline. After several down season, teams should be leery of term and big money.

Ilya Samsonov (RFA) Toronto Maple Leafs – More consistent this year and should be a priority for the Leafs this offseason. Leafs may not want to go long-term.

Mackenzie Blackwood (RFA) New Jersey Devils – Dealt with injuries this year and had a .893 save percentage. They have Vitek Vanecek signed for two years and Akira Schmid had a good first round and is on an ELC. A trade candidate. Do they not qualify him if they don’t him?

Adin Hill (UFA) Vegas Golden Knights – Not a proven starter but having a good playoff.