NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Have Busy Offseason Ahead

Things continue to remain quiet around the New York Islanders. That is usually the case when a team has Lou Lamoriello at the helm. Lamoriello likes to keep things close to the chest.

However, for a man in Lamoriello that is due a new contract, it is quite strange that the Islanders have not announced his extension. The same goes for head coach Lane Lambert.

With the New York Islanders exciting in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there were questions surrounding both men as the team has not improved offensively since Barry Trotz was let go last summer.

Now the new hockey season does not start until July 1, so that is when it could be announced, however, with the 2023 NHL Draft in late June, you would think the Islanders would want to know officially Lamoriello was still in charge so much work to do this offseason.

According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, it has been business as usual with Lamoriello in charge. But as Kurz writes, it is odd to have this much of a cone of silence from Lamoriello considering the Islanders season ended two rounds ago.

Busy Offseason Lies Ahead

According to CapFriendly, the Islanders already have 19 players signed through next season with a total cap hit of about $77.4 million. That gives them only $6.1 million of space. They have several UFAs still to sign Pierre Engvall, Zach Parise, Scott Mayfield, Semyon Varlamov, Samuel Bolduc and Oliver Wahlstrom. Wahlstrom and Bolduc are restricted free agents.

Say the Islanders bring back Parise, Engvall, Bolduc and Wahlstrom, that $6.1 million gets reduced even further thus forcing them to trade to free up cap space.

Freeing Up Cap Space

If Lamoriello remains in charge he will have to free up cap space. Considering Pierre Engvall is a Lamoriello type of player then Lamoriello or whoever is in charge will likely have to move Josh Bailey. Bailey’s role with the Islanders has diminished and is likely on his way out. Teams will likely take on his $3.5 million salary cap hit. Another name Kurz writes about is Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Is Varlamov Coming Back?

One of the biggest strengths for the Islanders were their goaltending tandem. Ilya Sorokin has taken over the starter’s role from Varlamov. Sorkin will need a new contract soon, but with Varalmov a free agent the Islanders will have to bring him under cost.

As Kurz notes, a three-year deal at $3 million a season is not ideal for a goalie or player that is 35 years of age or older. We know Varlamov wants to return, but he might have to take a two-year deal of around $6 million in total. Still has the same AAV, but a more team-friendly deal when it comes to the term.

Other Potential Free Agents

One name being linked to the Islanders is New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent Miles Wood.

Stefen Rosner of the Hockey News: As Rosner writes, Wood is a Lamoriello guy. He was drafted by Lamoriello and is exactly the type of player Lamoriello could sign. Considering he traded for other Devils players that he drafted as well.

As Rosner notes a change of scenery would do Wood some good. Wood has speed and is physical. Does he take the bad penalty? Yes, but playing alongside Casey Cizikas and Hudson Fasching could give the Islanders a different look with two guys that have speed.

Again, dollars will be an issue with the Islanders up against the salary cap.

Regardless of who is in charge going forward, the Islanders have a lot of work to do this offseason to be ready for the 2023-24 season.