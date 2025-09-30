NHL Rumors: Bill Guerin Keeping Kirill Kaprizov Talks Private

Wild GM Has No Plans To Talk About Kaprizov Extension Publicly Moving Forward

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin joined Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment last Thursday. He was asked about the Kirill Kaprizov extension, and Guerin is keeping everything close to the vest.

Steve Kouleas: “We welcome back to the program our good friend Bill Guerin. We love having you on you’re honest, you’re open and straightforward. So I’m gonna get right to it, as I was taught in school.”

Bill Guerin: “I might not be so much today.”

Kouleas: “okay, but I’m going to try. This is what Bill Stevenson taught me. He used to be the weatherman. He taught us at school. But anyway, what can you tell us, Bill, that is or isn’t happening in the Kirill Kaprizov negotiations at this second?”

Guerin: “Honestly, I can tell you nothing. That is my honest answer. Look it, these negotiations are private. They’re there. Yeah, that’s, that’s just it. They’re private. And, you know, Kirill is a really important player for us. We love them, but we’re going to, I’m just keeping everything between me and his agent. And that’s just the way it’s got to be right now. I might be a pretty boring guest today if that’s all we want to talk about. If we want to move on, I can do better. That’s all I really want to say.”

Kouleas: Okay, let me just, I’ll end with this, and then you can give, you know, a Hollywood answer. But do you believe in your gut that he wants to play and stay in Minnesota?”

Guerin: “Like I said, I am keeping everything in that just quiet. I’m not talking about it today (Thursday). I know that’s what you guys want to talk about it. You got to ask the questions. But you know what that’s one of those things. I am honest, and I’m not gonna, I’m just not gonna talk about it today.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov continue to work on a deal. However, this is a change of tune from Guerin and owner Craig Leipold. Early on, before things got started, they said they were willing to pay him anything he wanted. Wherever the information came from about Kaprizov denying an eight-year deal carrying an AAV of $16 million, Guerin and company are making sure they don’t say anything now.

The Wild know how valuable Kaprizov is to the team. He is a blank check player for them. However, what is the breaking point? Does Kaprizov actually get 20 percent? Or does he take less so the team can win? The consensus is that Kaprizov will likely sign a mid-range deal, as the Wild pushes for a long-term contract. So there should be concern that he ends up leaving.

