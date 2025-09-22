NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild – Volume 97

There was a bit of a shining light last week after Kirill Kaprizov rejected the Wild’s huge contract offer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Last Dance in LA episode, on the Kirill Kaprizov’s contract situation with the Minnesota Wild.

Bukauskas: ” I mean, we went into great length last spot about where things are at with Kaprizov. As you had more time to collect your thoughts and gather a few more details. We heard from him on Thursday. You could tell he wasn’t completely comfortable discussing where things are at. A part of that, of course, is the language barrier. So give the guy credit for standing in front of the cameras and microphones and answering what he could.

But he reiterates. It goes, you guys know, I love many. His focus is just on playing hockey. What did you think of what he had to say Thursday?”

Friedman: “It was pretty simple. I think that, you know, you couldn’t have expected anything different. I thought the biggest development was not anything he said, or Bill Guerin said. I thought the biggest development was that his agent, Paul Theofaunous, was seen in Minnesota.

Because I don’t believe anyone expected this to go anywhere for the next little while. You know, as we said on the last pod, everybody was sitting back, everybody had to sit back and take a breath and kind of process the fact this contract got turned down. And then the news got out.

And I think what most people believe would happen was that both sides would go back to their connor, corners, they’d take a deep breath, and then we try again somewhere down the road. Well, it happened. The fact that he’s there is a good sign I think. You have to think they’re trying to do this again, and we’ll just have to see what it means.

I’m not sure the Wild expected another try at this so quickly. And what that makes me wonder is, if the player played a role and said, ‘Okay, we’re gonna, we’re gonna talk about this again.'”

Bukauskas: “Because I wondered when Bill Guerin said, ‘Well, you know things are fine.’ Is that things are fine or sitting at the coffee table with a cup of coffee and the kitchen is on fire, fine.”

Friedman: “Kyle, never let them see you sweat, never.”

