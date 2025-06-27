NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Dobson, Islanders, Hagens, Miller, and Marner

Was the Columbus Blue Jackets’ offer for Noah Dobson better than the Canadiens?

Cam Robinson: There is the sense that the Columbus Blue Jackets felt their offer to the New York Islanders for Noah Dobson was better than the what he was moved to the Montreal Canadiens for.

The Blue Jackets will keep trying to make an impactful trade this week.

Aaron Portzline: Was told that the Islanders had asked the Blue Jackets for the No. 14 and No. 20 picks, a roster players (with The Fourth Period reporting it was Dmitri Voronkov) and another asset (prospect or late pick?) for Dobson.

The Islanders wanted the Blue Jackets to beat the Canadiens’ offer, and they wouldn’t.

The Islanders are trying to move up in the first round

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that trade talks involving Dobson switched from roster players to futures and first-round picks.

The Islanders are looking to package the Montreal return, to move up in the draft tonight and select Long-Island native James Hagens.

Cam Robinson: The Islanders are trying to get into the top 10 in tonight’s draft and are focusing on Utah’s No. 4 pick.

Picks No. 16 and 17 are in play.

A source said that Islanders owner Jon Ledecky would approve almost anything to be able to draft Hagens.

Noah Dobson’s value is higher than K’Andre Miller

Vince Z. Mercogliano: With the Islanders getting the No. 16 and 17 picks, along with Heineman for Noah Dobson, and with Dobson’s value being higher than New York Rangers K’Andre Miller, would there be a team offering a 2025 first-round pick or are the Rangers holding out for a player over a draft pick?

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Wondering which teams that have multiple first-round picks and might need a left-handed defenseman.

Columbus? Chicago? San Jose? Nashville? Calgary? Philly?

Lou Lamoriello had tried to trade for Mitch Marner

Arthur Staple: Sources said that before last season’s NHL trade deadline, Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello tried to package Noah Dobson for Mitch Marner.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.