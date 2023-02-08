NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Senators could cost $800 million-plus

Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin.

Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello signed Bo Horvat, he said at eight years at $8.5 million per season was too much and too long. It’s now also going to spell good news for Dylan Larkin. Is it not Chris?”

Johnston: “Absolutely. It’s not too much or too long if you’re in Dylan Larkin’s camp cause Bo Horvat establishes a really good for him. Larkin is about 18 months younger than Horvat. He’s been more productive across the balance of his NHL career.

This could arrive at a good time. It’s been a real slog with those negotiations with the Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has made it clear, he’d love to stay in Detroit. His only home in a State where he grew up. He’s the team captain. The Red Wings would like to keep him at the right price.

And perhaps as these conversations continue, I think they’re set to resume shortly, this can at least point them in the right direction because there is a pretty strong comparable to be made.

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on the Ottawa Senators potentially being sold for more than $800 million.

Gino Reda: “Gentleman, when the commission held his state of the union at the All-Star game over the weekend, some very interesting facts came to light about the sale of the Ottawa Senators. And Chris, you found out some significant information since then.”

Johnston: “Yes. Gary Bettman made it clear more than 15 groups have stepped forward with interest in the Senators. They’ve been looking through the data room at the teams’ books. That number will soon be pared down.

What the commissioner didn’t tell us what all that interest would do for the price of the team. What I’ve been told by a well-placed source, is that the evaluation of this sale is going to be at or above $800 million for the Senators, which is pretty incredible when you consider the return on investment here. Eugene Melnyk bought the team originally for $92 million back in 2003.”